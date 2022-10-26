Lucky 13: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Ring In Anniversary On Instagram

Despite enjoying 13 years as husband and wife, it seems the couple’s romance wasn’t always smooth sailing. First hitting it off at a business lunch in 2007 — an incident the model jokingly dubbed “the best deal we ever made!’” — the pair briefly broke up the following year due to religious differences.

Shortly after calling it quits, the political power couple rekindled their romance as Trump began the process of converting to Judaism, a decision Kushner described as being tough to break to the fashion mogul’s famous father, former President Donald Trump.

DONALD TRUMP TRIED TO INTIMIDATE JARED KUSHNER BY TELLING HIM TOM BRADY WAS ALSO INTERESTED IN IVANKA

"I could feel my voice shake as I managed to say that Ivanka and I were getting more serious and that she was in the process of converting,” the real estate mogul explained in his memoir, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, which hit shelves back in August.