Lucky 13: Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Ring In Anniversary On Instagram
Lucky number 13!
Former first daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner rang in 13 years of wedded bliss this week, taking to social media to commemorate their milestone anniversary.
On Tuesday, October 25, the former first daughter posted sweet snaps depicting her and her businessman hubby throughout their decade-spanning marriage, including enjoying time abroad, posing with their three children, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, and even wedding photos from their 2009 “I Do’s.”
“Happy 13th Anniversary Jared,” penned the mom of three in the post shared with her platform of more than 7.5 million followers, sparking well wishes from some of the pair’s famous friends and family.
“Happy anniversary lovebirds,” wrote Trump’s future sister-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle. ‘You are the best!”
“Happy Anniversary!!” added country artist Randy Houser.
Despite enjoying 13 years as husband and wife, it seems the couple’s romance wasn’t always smooth sailing. First hitting it off at a business lunch in 2007 — an incident the model jokingly dubbed “the best deal we ever made!’” — the pair briefly broke up the following year due to religious differences.
Shortly after calling it quits, the political power couple rekindled their romance as Trump began the process of converting to Judaism, a decision Kushner described as being tough to break to the fashion mogul’s famous father, former President Donald Trump.
"I could feel my voice shake as I managed to say that Ivanka and I were getting more serious and that she was in the process of converting,” the real estate mogul explained in his memoir, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, which hit shelves back in August.
"Well, let me ask you a question. Why does she have to convert? Why can’t you convert?" the future president asked.
Though Kushner noted that it was, in fact, his daughter’s decision to take on his faith, the New York icon was seemingly less than convinced, casually letting it slip that Kushner had some competition — namely, NFL legend Tom Brady who was also allegedly into the businesswoman.
Despite facing off with the football GOAT, Kushner was ultimately successful in snagging Trump’s heart.