PHOTOS Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Toned Legs as She Takes Her Kids Shopping in Miami: Photos Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump turned heads as she flaunted her toned legs during a Miami shopping trip with her kids.

Ivanka Trump was spotted out and about in Miami, turning heads with her effortlessly chic style during a casual shopping trip with her kids.

The 43-year-old former White House advisor looked sporty and polished in a black long-sleeve V-neck top, a matching tennis skirt and black-and-white sneakers as she flaunted her long tanned legs. With her blonde hair slicked back in a ponytail and oversized sunglasses framing her face, Trump nailed the low-key glam look as she strolled through a parking lot.

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump went shopping in Miami with her kids.

Joined by her kids and a couple of friends, the mom-of-three was all smiles as she chatted while walking across the lot, keeping her phone in hand and a relaxed attitude throughout the outing. The rare public sighting comes as the first daughter was spotted on Thursday, May 29, attending a Florida event to raise funds for Style Saves, a nonprofit that connects the fashion industry to philanthropy.

The event drew a star-studded crowd, including soccer star Paul Pogba and model Karlie Kloss — who also happens to be Trump’s sister-in-law. Trump and Kloss both married into the Kushner family, with the supermodel tying the knot with Joshua Kushner back in 2018.

Source: MEGA The first daughter wore a sporty black outfit and looked relaxed.

Although Kloss and her husband have previously distanced themselves from Trump and Jared Kushner, it looks like family ties took center stage at the fundraiser. In photos shared by Style Saves on Instagram, the two women were all smiles.

Source: MEGA The next day, Ivanka Trump attended a charity event with Karlie Kloss.

Ivanka rocked a green-and-beige cut-out dress, while Karlie stunned in a black Venus-cut gown. “Cheers to 15 years of dedication, philanthropy, and community,” the organization captioned on Instagram. “Last night’s benefit dinner was a celebration of all we’ve accomplished, and a look ahead at the work still to be done. Thank you for being part of our story,” they added.

Source: MEGA Since moving to Miami, Ivanka Trump's been showing off her style and fitness routine online.

Ivanka’s Miami style has been getting a lot of love lately. Over the past few weeks, she’s been lighting up Instagram with looks like a gold mini dress, a tiny black dress and glowing, makeup-free selfies showing off her flawless skin. Makeup artist Alexa Persico weighed in on Ivanka’s ageless appearance, telling the Daily Mail, “Ivanka's glow is never greasy or overly done... It's refined, hydrated, and healthy. I imagine she uses a mix of skincare-forward products with subtle light-reflecting finishes."

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump shares three kids with Jared Kushner.