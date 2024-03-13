OK Magazine
Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss 'Aren't Best Friends' But Have a 'Good Relationship' Despite Feud Rumors: Source

Source: mega
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss sparked feud rumors after leaving each other out of photos while attending a lavish wedding in India, but according to a source, the pair is perfectly civil with each other.

Source: mega

Karlie Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner.

"Ivanka and Karlie have a good relationship," a source spilled to a news outlet. "They’re in the same family and they spend time at family events together, they also have an overlapping social circle in Miami."

"They may not be best friends, but it’s wide off the mark to say they don’t get along," the source added. "They have weathered so much and they are still spending time together at family events and social events, they continue to have a good relationship. Their relationship has had a pretty good test over the past eight years!"

Source: mega

Ivanka Trump is married to Joshua's brother Jared Kushner.

A separate insider pointed out that the wedding was a major event, implying the two women allegedly leaving each other out of snapshots of the special day was unintentional.

"There were at least 100 folks from America who flew over to the wedding and everyone overlapped," the insider explained. "At the end of the day, they are all family."

Source: mega

Karlie and Ivanka sparked feud rumors after leaving each other out of photos at a wedding.

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka shared a carousel of pictures of the pricey wedding to Instagram, but failed to share photos or even mention that Karlie and Josh were also attendees.

"First night in India ~ a magical evening in Everland !Sending warm wishes to Anant and Radhika for endless happiness and love as they embark on this wonderful adventure together," Ivanka captioned one of her posts.

Source: mega

A source spilled Karlie and Ivanka have a 'good relationship.'

Karlie is married to Josh Kushner — Ivanka's husband Jared's brother. The couple tied the knot in 2018. However, despite being a member of the Trump family, the fashion model hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with them when it comes to politics.

Prior to the 2020 election, Karlie publicly stated she would be voting for Joe Biden rather than Donald Trump. In January 2020, following the Capitol riots, the model took to social media to slam the ex-prez and MAGA supporters.

"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic," she penned at the time. "Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."

