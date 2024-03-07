Wives at War: Sister-in-Laws Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss Leave Each Other Out of Photos From India Wedding
Are the in-laws fighting?
Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss sparked feud rumors after seemingly snubbing one another from Instagram posts highlighting their attendance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in India over the weekend.
Ivanka — who tied the knot with her husband, Jared Kushner, in 2009 — uploaded numerous photos from her fun-filled trip to Asia, including sweet snaps of the mom-of-three posing with the couple's daughter, Arabella, 12, and a few loved-up pictures of the happily married couple.
Karlie, on the other hand, shared a selfie of the model and her husband, Joshua Kushner, whom she married in 2018, and otherwise only posted solo shots of herself, a video of a staffer offering her a drink and an image of her posing with famed philanthropist and wife of Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan.
Considering the Kushner brothers and their families both traveled across the world to celebrate the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's upcoming nuptials, fans thought at least one photo highlighting the occasion would have included Ivanka and Karlie together — unless a potential fight between the sister-in-laws caused some sort of tension.
"No photos with your in-laws," one person pointed out in the comments section of Karlie's post, as another user asked, "why don't you want us to know you were with your brother-in-law and sister-in-law?"
Regardless of whether the sister-in-laws are getting along, both couples appeared to have a blast at the lavish extravaganza.
"First night in India ~ a magical evening in Everland ! 🇮🇳🪷Sending warm wishes to Anant and Radhika for endless happiness and love as they embark on this wonderful adventure together," Ivanka captioned her first upload from the vacation, as she penned in a follow-up post, "the celebration of Anant and Radhika’s love continues on our second night in India ! 🌟🇮🇳🪷."
Ivanka wrapped up her posting spree with a few final highlights from the special occasion, alongside the caption: "Closing the curtains on an enchanting weekend celebrating the love story of Anant and Radhika. 🇮🇳🤍."
Meanwhile, Karlie only shared one upload to her profile so far, simply stating, "cheers Anant and Radhika! 💓."
As OK! previously reported, Karlie once made it clear she and Ivanka don't see eye to eye due to conflicting political views.
Following the January 6 capital riots in 2021, when Ivanka's father Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to protest his 2020 election defeat to President Joe Biden, Karlie took to X (formerly named Twitter) to express her opinion.
"Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American," the brunette bombshell declared at the time, prompting someone to say, "tell your sister-in-law and brother-in-law."
Karlie replied back, "I've tried," seemingly confirming she's had disagreements with Ivanka and Jared about their different viewpoints.