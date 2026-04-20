Ivanka Trump Turns Heads in Daring Thigh-High Slit for NYC Night Out: Photo
April 20 2026, Published 7:47 a.m. ET
Ivanka Trump turned heads after sharing a sleek new photo from her time in New York City.
In the Instagram photo, Trump stunned in a black dress featuring a bold thigh-high slit that highlighted her toned legs. The look balanced elegance with edge, thanks to a plunging neckline and a structured choker-style collar that added a contemporary feel.
As the first daughter posed, a subtle flash of red lining peeked through the slit, as she completed the outfit with pointed black heels and minimal accessories.
She then styled her blonde hair in soft waves and went with a natural glam makeup look.
Trump then captioned the snap, “A couple more moments from NYC 📸.”
Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise.
“Gorgeous nyc! Love your dress 😍,” one wrote.
Another added, “Beautiful pictures 🌹😍.”
“Very beautiful ❤️✨️,” a third chimed in.
A fourth shared, “Gorgeous couple 🔥.”
Alongside the solo shot, Trump also posted a few sweet photos with her husband, Jared Kushner. The two were seen standing by a panoramic window inside one of New York’s towering buildings.
Kushner kept things casual in denim jeans, a black tee and a matching jacket, while Trump switched into a simple emerald knitted dress layered with a khaki trench coat.
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The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, share three children — daughter Arabella, 14, and sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8.
The stylish post comes shortly after Donald Trump’s eldest daughter opened up about her personal life in a more candid way.
Speaking on the podcast “The Diary of a CEO,” she reflected on growing up in the public eye and how it affected her relationships.
"Being the child of famous parents and living such a privileged life, I had this guard, and that guard served me really well for a long time," she shared.
"Like I didn't have any friends despite the really tumultuous life that I've had — the ups and downs. Who really disappointed me, meaning close friends who didn't show up for me," she recalled.
Ivanka admitted it was "hard" watching friendships shift as her life changed in ways she couldn’t control.
Still, she said she eventually learned to open up more.
"The only way to have connection, which is so fundamental to the human experience, is to build it and that requires trust. So I have to trust people. Now I have a good radar. I'm not foolish. I think I'm a very good reader of people and I think it's one of my strengths," she added.
She also shared how she handles criticisms tied to her famous family, including her father.
"I think one of the things I've learned under moments in my life of tremendous sort of pressure and scrutiny is to find the signal in the noise, and that's probably the thing that has been most helpful to me," she said. "If you know what you stand for, then it really is just noise."
Ivanka, the daughter of the late Ivana Trump, previously served as an advisor during Donald's first presidential administration from 2017 to 2021.