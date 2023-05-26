Ivanka Trump Is a Catch! See Sultry Photos of Donald Trump's Eldest Daughter
Ivanka Trump isn't afraid to flaunt what she's got!
Over the years, Donald Trump's eldest daughter has showed off her enviable abs in her various outfits.
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of her sultry photos!
Out in Miami
The blonde beauty, who is married to Jared Kushner, flaunted her midriff in a white dress on a balcony in Miami, Fla.
"Miami Vibes 🌈🌈🌈💙♥️🐬🐬🌊," she captioned the photo via social media.
The pair was spotted dining at Carbone Beach and then attended the Gipsy King concert.
Dressing Up
"Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," she captioned the fun photo of herself.
However, the political guru — who shares Arabella and sons Joseph and Theodore with Kushner — was upset her hubby didn't dress up with her.
"Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" she wrote.
Wild, Wild West
"🤠🤠," the businesswoman captioned the cute snapshot of her outfit.
Playing Tourist
"A day at the Pyramids!" she told her followers about her getaway to Egypt.
Strike a Pose
In the picture, Ivanka sported a white dress while exploring with her brood. The adventure came right after her father announced he would be running for president again. However, Ivanka maintained she's keeping her distance.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she added. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments."
Pretty in Pink
Ivanka got all dolled up for an event, and she seems happier not having to deal with her father's drama.
"Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be," an insider revealed of the duo, adding that she "is recreating her business life and raising her children which are her priorities. She is through with politics."