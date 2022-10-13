Giving Back! Ivanka Trump Spotted Volunteering In Her New Home State After Hurricane Ian Made Landfall

Giving back!

Former First Daughter and newly-minted Floridian Ivanka Trump recently spent a day volunteering in her new home state, assisting first responders as they continued to address the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which pummeled the Sunshine State late last month.

On Wednesday, October 11, the fashion mogul took to social media with a heartfelt post surrounding the impact of the natural disaster alongside several snaps depicting her and her teammates handing out supplies to families and workers in Fort Meyers, Fla.