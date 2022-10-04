Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Return To Miami After Spending Rosh Hashanah In New Jersey With Joshua Kushner & Karlie Kloss

Moving away from the Sunshine State is out of the question, as Kushner, 41, is building up his new financial company that's based in Miami, so Ivanka, 40, is doing her best to befriend the locals.

"She’s a savvy woman who has dealt with the sharks of society circles her entire life," another confidante pointed out. "She will lie low for a while and work on finding a way to come back out on top."

The blonde beauty seems to be well on her way to rebranding her image, as she recently took part in an event for the Jewish Community Services of South Florida.