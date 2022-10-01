'Real People Shouldn't Talk Like This': Kamala Harris Slammed For Controversial Statement On Hurricane Ian Relief
Mounting trouble! Kamala Harris continues to face criticism for her statement around the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, after she said that "communities of color" would be preferred while giving out relief.
"We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity," she said in a chat with Priyanka Chopra at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum on Friday, September 30.
The Vice President added that it was crucial to consider " disparities "if we want people to be in an equal place."
During the panel moderated by the actress, Harris added that it was essential to "do everything we can in the next 39 days to remind people what is at stake in these elections," referring to the upcoming midterm elections.
The 57-year-old quickly found herself in hot water, with several politicians and authoritative figures, including Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking out against her statement.
"This is false. @VP's rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background," Pushaw tweeted.
Sadanand Dhume, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, questioned why people make "everything about race and gender." He tweeted that "real people don't talk like this," adding that all those affected — "black, brown, purple, green" — should expect help from the government.
Elon Musk was also in line to criticize Harris' opinions, tweeting that resource allocations should be based on need and "not race or anything else."
The criticism around Harris' statements comes after President Joe Biden hinted she is presidential material. "Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president — or president," he told guests at the White House.
As of September 30, state officials revealed that at least 23 people died in Florida after Hurricane Ian. The actual death toll, however, could go higher.
Biden's remarks on Harris were reported by Yahoo! News, while the death from the Category 3 storm was reported by NBC.