'Real People Shouldn't Talk Like This': Kamala Harris Slammed For Controversial Statement On Hurricane Ian Relief

Mounting trouble! Kamala Harris continues to face criticism for her statement around the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, after she said that "communities of color" would be preferred while giving out relief.

"We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity," she said in a chat with Priyanka Chopra at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum on Friday, September 30.