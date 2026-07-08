Margaret Qualley's Cold Reaction to Question About Taylor Swift's Music Resurfaces Amid Actress' Split From Jack Antonoff: Watch

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Source: @today/youtube Margaret Qualley gave an awkward, unenthusiastic answer when asked about Taylor Swift's music.

"Your husband, Jack, of course, has produced with Taylor for years," Melvin pointed out. "Perhaps you heard she's got a new album coming out. Can you tell us anything about it?" "I don't know anything. But we'll all be... excited to... listen to music..." she said with an awkward smile and giggle. "OK, all right," Melvin replied, to which the actress said, "OK."

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Social Media Reacts

Source: @today/youtube Fans accused the actress of being 'jealous' of the pop star.

The tense moment may have been due to the fact that Antonoff wasn't involved with the "Karma" crooner's twelfth album, but numerous Swifties found Qualley's answer off-putting. "She is jealous of Taylor," one social media user declared, while another similarly penned, "Margaret is a jealous hater." "It was only the 'okay...?' bit that made the whole thing awkward but that's just Margaret for you," someone else said. "I think she's just shy or annoyed being asked irrelevant questions."

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What Went Wrong Between Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley?

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Source: mega Jack Antonoff and the movie star first sparked romance rumors in 2021.

As OK! reported, news of the split broke on Wednesday, July 8. An insider told People things have been "rocky" for quite some time. "They argue a lot, and between her career and him constantly being on the road or working late in the studio, it’s been difficult," they explained. A second source hinted there's a sliver of hope for the two, claiming they're "figuring things out."

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Source: mega Jack Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding with his sister.

Rumors about the pair's status heightened earlier this month when the Bleachers frontman, 42, attended Swift's July 3 nuptials with his sister. The Substance actress wasn't seen at the massive Madison Square Garden event. (The blonde beauty was present for the estranged couple's wedding in 2023.) In addition, Qualley, 31, deleted photos of Antonoff from her page — though hours after the separation was revealed, one of the photos that had disappeared was back on her account. Antonoff was also spotted wearing his wedding ring the same day while out in NYC.

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Source: mega A source said things have been 'rocky' between the estranged spouses.