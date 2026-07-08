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Margaret Qualley's Cold Reaction to Question About Taylor Swift's Music Resurfaces Amid Actress' Split From Jack Antonoff: Watch

Photo of Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift
Source: @today/youtube;mega

Margaret Qualley wasn't seen at Taylor Swift's wedding.

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July 8 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

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Margaret Qualley's awkward comment about Taylor Swift's music has resurfaced after the actress' surprising separation from Jack Antonoff was revealed.

Last August, Qualley was talking to Today's Craig Melvin about her movie Honey Don't! when the broadcaster brought up Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, since Antonoff is a longtime friend and frequent collaborator of the Grammy winner.

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Photo of Margaret Qualley gave an awkward, unenthusiastic answer when asked about Taylor Swift's music.
Source: @today/youtube

Margaret Qualley gave an awkward, unenthusiastic answer when asked about Taylor Swift's music.

"Your husband, Jack, of course, has produced with Taylor for years," Melvin pointed out. "Perhaps you heard she's got a new album coming out. Can you tell us anything about it?"

"I don't know anything. But we'll all be... excited to... listen to music..." she said with an awkward smile and giggle.

"OK, all right," Melvin replied, to which the actress said, "OK."

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Social Media Reacts

Source: @today/youtube

Fans accused the actress of being 'jealous' of the pop star.

The tense moment may have been due to the fact that Antonoff wasn't involved with the "Karma" crooner's twelfth album, but numerous Swifties found Qualley's answer off-putting.

"She is jealous of Taylor," one social media user declared, while another similarly penned, "Margaret is a jealous hater."

"It was only the 'okay...?' bit that made the whole thing awkward but that's just Margaret for you," someone else said. "I think she's just shy or annoyed being asked irrelevant questions."

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What Went Wrong Between Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley?

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Photo of Jack Antonoff and the movie star first sparked romance rumors in 2021.
Source: mega

Jack Antonoff and the movie star first sparked romance rumors in 2021.

As OK! reported, news of the split broke on Wednesday, July 8.

An insider told People things have been "rocky" for quite some time.

"They argue a lot, and between her career and him constantly being on the road or working late in the studio, it’s been difficult," they explained.

A second source hinted there's a sliver of hope for the two, claiming they're "figuring things out."

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Photo of Jack Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding with his sister.
Source: mega

Jack Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding with his sister.

Rumors about the pair's status heightened earlier this month when the Bleachers frontman, 42, attended Swift's July 3 nuptials with his sister. The Substance actress wasn't seen at the massive Madison Square Garden event. (The blonde beauty was present for the estranged couple's wedding in 2023.)

In addition, Qualley, 31, deleted photos of Antonoff from her page — though hours after the separation was revealed, one of the photos that had disappeared was back on her account.

Antonoff was also spotted wearing his wedding ring the same day while out in NYC.

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Photo of A source said things have been 'rocky' between the estranged spouses.
Source: mega

A source said things have been 'rocky' between the estranged spouses.

The split came as a shock to fans, as this past April, the music producer raved over the Golden Globe nominee while on The Howard Stern Show.

"I saw her and it was like a f----- Hallmark movie that doesn’t seem believable," he recalled. "When I met her, I started imagining things that I’d never even imagined, like marriage."

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