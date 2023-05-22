Jack Nicholson Looks Disappointed During Rare Courtside Streak After Lakers Lose 3 in a Row to Denver
Jack Nicholson is a true and devoted Lakers fan.
On Saturday night, May 20, the 86-year-old once-again sat courtside at Crypto.com Arena to cheer on his favorite Los Angeles team in the Western Conference finals after attending their last three games.
Nicholson displayed a rather grumpy expression on his face, likely because his team was losing their third straight game against the Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers are now down 3-0 in their best-of-seven series and would need to win their next four games in a row in order to clench a spot at the NBA Finals.
Game 4 will take place on Monday night, May 22, in L.A.
Nicholson was dressed in black pants and a black jacket layered over a blue polo. He kept his sunglasses accessibly tucked into his shirt collar.
The Shining star was seated next to comedian Dave Chappelle — who sported a grey t-shirt and dark-wash jeans, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication. The jokester, who held a beverage in hand, opted to keep his shades on his face despite being indoors.
While Nicholson has been a die-hard fan of the Lakers for decades, his recent four-game attendance streak comes as a surprise after he had not been spotted on a public outing since the October 2021 Lakers’ season opener.
The award-winning-actor chose to step away from the spotlight in recent years after increased memory issues caused him to want to go into hiding.
"His home is his castle," a source spilled back in January, as OK! previously reported. "But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them [how he's doing] — or at least reassure folks he's OK."
The As Good As It Gets star still keeps "in touch with certain relatives ... but his socializing days are long gone," the insider explained at the time.
An additional source noted Nicholson "spends his days watching TV reruns, classic movies, and sports — and snacking," causing him to "gain some weight — which is another reason he doesn't like to go out."
