Jack Nicholson Seen in Rare Photo on His 89th Birthday

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Jack Nicholson is giving fans a rare peek into his private world. The Hollywood legend quietly marked his 89th birthday on Wednesday, April 22, with an intimate celebration at home. The glimpse came courtesy of his daughter, Lorraine Nicholson, who shared a candid snap on her Instagram Story.

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Source: @lnicholson/Instagram Jack Nicholson celebrated his 89th birthday with a rare and intimate moment shared by his daughter Lorraine.

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“89!!” Lorraine captioned the photo.

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In the image, Jack looked relaxed and content, seated indoors in a cozy setting. Dressed casually in a dark button-up shirt and brown pants, the three-time Oscar winner smiled as he clapped his hands, appearing to enjoy a quiet family moment.

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A recent photo of Jack Nicholson celebrating his 89th birthday. pic.twitter.com/uXpkNMpBDf — Russian Market (@runews) April 23, 2026 Source: @lnicholson/Instagram

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Lorraine also posted a throwback shot of her dad rocking a red Coca-Cola shirt while biting tobacco, playfully captioning it, “89?”

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Source: MEGA The actor appeared relaxed and happy in a candid photo taken inside his home.

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The rare update comes shortly after Lorraine made headlines for her sharp, satirical essay in W Magazine, where she took aim at Hollywood’s obsession with status and image. "[It] doesn’t just mean having a bigger house or a better job. It means that when you’re at a party, women won’t peer over your shoulder to see who else has arrived, and men won’t interrupt you in the middle of a story to get a drink," she wrote.

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"It means that even if your latest blockbuster fails to perform, and regardless of whether you have a spot on the lot, you will always be treated with respect. It’s no wonder, then, that L.A. has established itself as the status-anxiety capital of the world, a city where people will chase clout to the grave,” she continued.

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Source: MEGA Lorraine Nicholson made headlines for a satirical essay criticizing Hollywood’s obsession with status.

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She didn’t stop there, calling out the pressure to maintain a certain image. "If you’re somebody in Hollywood, you work out. Even though you work out to be thin and attractive, you will never admit this," she stated. "You will tell people it’s to be healthy. Ten years ago, to brag about your Equinox membership or your spot in a Tracy Anderson class would have been perfectly acceptable. Today you will work out with a personal trainer in a private gym that looks like an S&M dungeon."

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Lorraine, who comes from one of Hollywood’s most iconic families, is one of six children Jack shares from different relationships — Jennifer, Caleb, Honey, Lorraine, Ray and Tessa. In recent years, Jack has largely stepped out of the spotlight, embracing a more reclusive lifestyle after decades at the top of the industry.

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Source: MEGA Jack Nicholson has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years.