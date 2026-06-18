RFK Jr.'s Sister Reveals He Unleashed a Snake Into a Swimming Pool Filled With Children
June 18 2026, Published 5:11 a.m. ET
Kerry Kennedy revealed during a CNN interview that her brother, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., once threw a wild snake into a swimming pool filled with children.
Speaking with anchor Erin Burnett, Kerry recounted the childhood incident to argue that the politician exhibits a severe lack of judgment regarding the safety and care of children.
The alarming incident unfolded during a birthday party for Kerry’s daughter.
After Kerry found a snake in her garden, RFK Jr. rushed over, holding his infant son, Aidan, in one arm and a pillowcase in the other. He successfully stuffed the snake into the pillowcase bare-handed.
The controversial Health and Human Services Secretary reached back into the bag to show the birthday party guests, prompting the snake to chomp down on his hand repeatedly.
RFK Jr. then caught a wild vole and placed it inside the same pillowcase, terrifying the children who feared the snake would eat it. When he reached back in to retrieve the snake, it bit his hand several more times.
“I was looking in the garden, and I found a snake, so I called Bobby. He just lived a mile down the road, and I said, ‘There’s a snake in the garden.’ He rushed over with his infant son, Aidan, in one hand, who was just a few months old, and a pillowcase in the other. And he grabbed this snake and stuffed it into the pillowcase while he was holding his infant son. So, that was a little scary,” she recalled.
The family later decamped to RFK Jr.'s nearby home.
He took the same snake that had been biting him and released it directly into a swimming pool crowded with swimming children.
RFK Jr. 'Made All the Kids Scream'
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“And then he walked up to where the rest of the birthday party was, and he reached into the bag. And the snake was just chomping on his hand, and he pulled out the snake to show the kids. Then there was a vole, … and he grabbed that with his hand, and he put it into the bag with the snake, which made all the kids scream because now they were afraid the snake would eat the vole," the 66-year-old Kerry recounted.
"So then he shoved his hand back into the pillowcase and grabbed the snake, which chomped on him a few more times,” she said. “There were tons of kids in the swimming pool, and he released this snake that had chomped on his hand into the swimming pool.”
'There Was Always Another Side'
While Kerry, who is estranged from her brother following his unpopular anti-vax stance, expressed gratitude for how her brother fostered her early appreciation for nature, she emphasized that his eccentric behavior has "another side.”
“I’m so grateful to Bobby, as my older brother, when I was a kid, his fascination of nature, he shared with all of us, and he took me to catch snakes and learn about frogs and salamanders and and go on nature hunting trips. And, he gave me a crow when I was a kid and gave me a hawk. And I learned so much. … But it was another side. There was always another side,” she said.
HHS Secretary or Snake Wrangler?
She explicitly questioned his fitness to run DHS in light of these lifelong safety lapses.
The story surfaced following a string of viral videos showing RFK Jr. wrangling snakes bare-handed, as well as separate controversial reports detailing his unusual and disturbing history with animal carcasses.
While there were recent rumors on social media that the HHS Secretary was on the verge of resigning, the DHS quickly pushed back on those claims, denying that he is stepping down.