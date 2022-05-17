'Jackass' Alum Bam Margera Completes 12-Month Treatment Program For Drug & Alcohol Abuse

In December, Steve-O and Brandon Novak gave an update about Margera.

"It’s not a conservatorship, it’s a guardianship,” Steve-O said. “The conservatorship has financial implications, with a conservatorship they’re in charge of all of your money and everything. With a guardianship, they kind of leave your money out of it, and the guardianship they’re just like – there's rules you have to abide by and he’s forced to be in.”

Novak, who is now sober, recalled how Margera helped in the past.

"If it wasn’t for him, I’d be buried in that plot that my mother bought me in Baltimore. He was the one that stopped what he was doing and reached out to me, and said, ‘Yo, come to Westchester, live with me and skate again,'" he said.