'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Says He Was 'Pronounced Dead' When He Was Hospitalized With Pneumonia: 'My Body Shut Down'
When Jackass star Bam Margera was hospitalized with pneumonia in December 2022, it was a lot worse than people thought.
"I was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday on December 8. I didn't know I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down and I went into four seizures, with each one lasting 10-20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was like nearly fell off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well," the 43-year-old confessed on "Steve-O's Wild Ride" podcast, which aired on Thursday, January 5.
Margera continued, "So when the shaman took me the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours. Like, 'Dude, you have been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out and you weren't breathing on your own, so I spent eight days in there and when they took that tube out, I felt like I sucked on Dark Vader's d**k. I needed tea. I just blacked out. I didn't have any out of body experience. I have before but not on that one."
As OK! previously reported, the reality star was admitted to the ICU in San Diego, Calif., when he came down with the illness.
Margera then updated fans a few days later via social media.
"I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers. 🙏 💜," he wrote on December 10, 2022.
Margera has made headlines after he left a rehab facility last June. A few months later he was spotted at a bar in Florida.