OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bam Margera
OK LogoNEWS

'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Says He Was 'Pronounced Dead' When He Was Hospitalized With Pneumonia: 'My Body Shut Down'

bam margera prnounced dead
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 5 2023, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

When Jackass star Bam Margera was hospitalized with pneumonia in December 2022, it was a lot worse than people thought.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday on December 8. I didn't know I had gnarly COVID. My body was shutting down and I went into four seizures, with each one lasting 10-20 minutes, and on the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was like nearly fell off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood, which gave me pneumonia as well," the 43-year-old confessed on "Steve-O's Wild Ride" podcast, which aired on Thursday, January 5.

Margera continued, "So when the shaman took me the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours. Like, 'Dude, you have been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out and you weren't breathing on your own, so I spent eight days in there and when they took that tube out, I felt like I sucked on Dark Vader's d**k. I needed tea. I just blacked out. I didn't have any out of body experience. I have before but not on that one."

Article continues below advertisement
screen shot at pm
Source: @bam__margera/Instagram

Margera posted a photo of himself with Steve-O, writing, "@steveo 🤘💜-@the.bamcollection."

Of course, people loved seeing the pals back together. One person wrote, "Hell, yes, we all love seeing this. Hopefully you’re doing good in your own way bam.!!!!" while another added, "This brings me a lot of joy."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the reality star was admitted to the ICU in San Diego, Calif., when he came down with the illness.

Margera then updated fans a few days later via social media.

"I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers. 🙏 💜," he wrote on December 10, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
bam margera
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Margera has made headlines after he left a rehab facility last June. A few months later he was spotted at a bar in Florida.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.