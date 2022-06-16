Where Was Bam Margera Found Two Days After Fleeing Rehab Facility?

The troubled stunt performer bolted from the center after telling management he was "unsatisfied" with the restrictions there, as he wasn't happy with the lack of special celebrity treatment he was receiving, an insider told Page Six. Margera, who recently completed one year in the drug and alcohol treatment program, was apparently granted more A-list privilege during his other rehab stints in the past.

THE SAD DOWNFALL OF 'JACKASS' STAR BAM MARGERA: HOW REALITY TV DESTROYED 6 OTHER CELEBRITIES

After splitting from the center, Margera was active on social media while authorities tried tracking him down, reportedly posting a selfie with his wife, Nicole Boyd, and Machine Gun Kelly. He also posted a snap posing next to his "new AA sponsor" the day before he was found. (It seems the selfie with the Boyd and the rocker has since been deleted.)