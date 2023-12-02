Hairstylist Sabrina Porsche Learned 'Not to Be Scared' While Working With A-Listers Khloé Kardashian, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez
Sabrina Porsche is the creative mind behind Khloé Kardashian, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez's most iconic looks, and the hairstylist has mastered a few life lessons through watching her coveted clientele over the years.
"I've learned so much, especially to not be scared to take the leap [professionally] because things may pop off or they may not," Porsche exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Not Your Mother's Hair Care. "It's important because I have things that I want to do on my own, but I have been kind of scared to start because you wonder, 'Are people going to like me?'"
The career tips she's gotten from her customers is something she applied to her upcoming hair tools line.
"These women are such powerhouses when it comes to business, so I've learned a lot about just going for things and trying not to be scared. I can still get nervous, but I'm going to go for it because why not," she notes.
When beginning her career in Tinseltown, Porsche's first industry patronage was Beyoncé, and their relationship is often captured on Instagram.
"I had to go in there and just put on a straight face and seem like I knew what I was doing," the Mane Addicts artist recalls of her first time working with the "Cuff It'' singer.
"I can't believe she was my first celebrity client," she gushes.
Porsche has become a notable name within the entertainment industry, and she continues to remain humble.
"It's really important to just make sure that you can maintain yourself internally," she advises. "Don't let go of your personality because I think a lot of people get so nervous and so quiet, but show your personality. People really want to see that!"
Although Porsche's memorable 'dos are often seen on the red carpet, she revealed how to recreate Queen Bey, Lopez and Kardashian's signature coiffures at home using Not Your Mother's Hair Care.
"With J.Lo's sleek bun look I would start with spraying her hair with the Not Your Mother's Part-Time Air Dry Accelerator," she says. "This helps speed up that dry time. Typically, a lot of my clients, especially because I work as a celebrity hairstylist, they want their hair to be done quickly."
"I'll add Not Your Mother's She's a Tease Hairspray to keep it up," she notes. "And they kind of like it messy."
As a member of the Kardashian tribe, the Good American co-founder is always camera-ready, and recently, she's embraced bleach-blonde beach waves.
"For Khloé, I use Plump for Joy to first blow dry her hair to create that volume," she says. "And then I go in with a little bit of the Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray — and you can either spray that before or after it's dry. It still has that soft look, but then the hair is beachy and voluminous."
During her time working with Beyoncé, Porsche put together the pop star's unforgettable 2019 New Year's Eve tresses.
"For Beyoncé, it's all about volume and making sure that the hair does stay," she shares. "I like the Not Your Mother's Plump for Joy line, so I would use it to create volume at the roots."
"After I blow-dried her curls and created the volume, I set it with a curling iron and go in and spray it with the Not Your Mother's Plump For Joy Hairspray," she concludes.