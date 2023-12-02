Hairstylist Sabrina Porsche Learned 'Not to Be Scared' While Working With A-Listers Khloé Kardashian, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez

"I've learned so much, especially to not be scared to take the leap [professionally] because things may pop off or they may not," Porsche exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Not Your Mother's Hair Care. "It's important because I have things that I want to do on my own, but I have been kind of scared to start because you wonder, 'Are people going to like me?'"

The career tips she's gotten from her customers is something she applied to her upcoming hair tools line.

"These women are such powerhouses when it comes to business, so I've learned a lot about just going for things and trying not to be scared. I can still get nervous, but I'm going to go for it because why not," she notes.