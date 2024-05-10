Prince Harry and Meghan Markle All Smiles in Nigeria After Secretly Reuniting in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in Abuja, Nigeria, on Friday, May 10, after the couple reunited at London’s Heathrow Airport at the VIP Windsor Suite.
The Sussexes traveled there to promote the Invictus Games and the Archewell Foundation, where they were greeted by Nigerian officials at the Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
The former senior royals were gifted traditional wooden beaded necklaces and visited children at the Lights Academy. The academic center receives support from Meghan and Harry's non-profit, the Archewell Foundation.
The partnership focuses on training young girls affected by conflicts in Nigeria, which is a part of the Duchess of Sussex's lifelong commitment to feminism.
OK! previously reported the Nigerian Defence Headquarters announced the Sussexes' unofficial tour of Abuja in a statement.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
Due to Harry's love of the continent, the country wants the event to be held there one day.
“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."
During an episode of "Archetypes," Meghan revealed she discovered she was 43 percent Nigerian, and her husband joked about the revelation during the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.
"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he said.
The Sussexes' time in the southern region of the continent played a large role in their romance and their time as working royals. In 2019, Meghan celebrated the roles she juggled and her African American heritage while in South Africa.
“On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister. I am here with you, and I am here for you,” she told the crowd at the time.