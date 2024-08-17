Jackie Goldschenider Slams Rumors Her Podcast With Jennifer Fessler Is Canceled Amid War With Margaret Josephs
Rumors swirled that Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler's podcast, called “Two Jersey T’s," had been canceled — but Goldschneider exclusively told OK! what's really going on.
Revealing their podcast is not canceled, Goldschneider went as far as to claim it’s “still going strong.” “We have a new podcast coming out this week and we are still the best of friends!” Goldschneider added.
Goldschneider also acknowledged a lot of “fake news” tends to come out regarding RHONJ, so she didn’t seem surprised this incorrect information was circulating.
When the hearsay first popped up online, people started to assume Fessler likely walked away from the project due to her friendship with Margaret Josephs.
Goldschneider confirmed Fessler’s relationship with Josephs “hasn’t affected our friendship or podcast at all.” During the Season 14 finale of RHONJ, Goldschneider and Josephs came to blows. At the final dinner, Josephs attempted to expose Goldschneider for talking to Teresa Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas’ ex.
While Goldschneider did end up confessing she had spoken to Ruelas’ ex, Giudice brushed it off as water under the bridge. Giudice acknowledged in the episode that this was around the time she and Goldschneider were also at war over rumors involving Goldschneider’s husband.
After Josephs outed the information, things continued to escalate between her and Goldschneider, with the latter ultimately telling her to “shut the f--- up!”
Although Giudice gave Goldschneider a pass, she did not do the same with Josephs, and the two left the finale with unresolved issues. The cast remains divided at this point in time, with half of them siding with Giudice and the other half having Melissa Gorga’s back. Due to the rift, no one is 100 percent certain what will happen with the show going forward.
Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen has spoken out numerous times about the state of affairs regarding RHONJ and what will happen to the beloved franchise. At a recent appearance in New York City, Cohen acknowledged they will “figure it out,” but there is “no moving forward with this group.”
He has also previously discussed that Bravo is uncertain if they will choose “all fresh faces” for the franchise or keep some of the women fans have come to love and add some new faces to the group.
Regardless of what ends up happening with the show, one thing is certain — RHONJ as we know it will not exist come Season 15.