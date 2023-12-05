'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Fessler Isn't 'Afraid' of Using Ozempic Despite Being Hospitalized Over Weight Loss Drug

The brunette beauty noted that though she was unable to use the bathroom, which is one of the side effects of Ozempic, she brushed off the symptoms.

“I was drinking no water, eating no vegetables. Cause something that happens, a new experience for me, is being able to eat what I want even when it’s not the most healthy choices and still lose weight,” she explained. “So maybe for the first time in my life, I’m losing weight on pizza and bagels and ice cream."

“Having said that, I noticed there was constipation, I didn’t do anything about it. I wasn’t taking Miralax, that you take every morning, or any kind of stool softener,” she added. “I hadn’t gone in a week, then it was a week and a half.”