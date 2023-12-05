'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Fessler Isn't 'Afraid' of Using Ozempic Despite Being Hospitalized Over Weight Loss Drug
Jennifer Fessler is not letting one incident stop her from taking weight loss drugs in the future.
During the first episode of her "Two Jersey Js" podcast with Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Jackie Goldschneider, the reality star, 53, revealed she was hospitalized after she had an uncomfortable side effect.
“I have been on, and I’m not going to call it Ozempic — that’s been the umbrella name. But I’ve been on semaglutide for over a year now, and I’ve lost maybe 22 pounds,” Fessler began. “I’m a raging hypochondriac, but when it comes to things having to do with my physical appearance, somehow that goes out the window. For instance, I’m not afraid at all of going into surgery for anything cosmetic.”
She continued, “I’m not afraid of Ozempic and I will tell you I have had an experience that was not good — and I’m pretty positive it was about the semaglutide — where I had to go to the hospital for an impacted bowel… and I’m still not nervous about it.”
The brunette beauty noted that though she was unable to use the bathroom, which is one of the side effects of Ozempic, she brushed off the symptoms.
“I was drinking no water, eating no vegetables. Cause something that happens, a new experience for me, is being able to eat what I want even when it’s not the most healthy choices and still lose weight,” she explained. “So maybe for the first time in my life, I’m losing weight on pizza and bagels and ice cream."
“Having said that, I noticed there was constipation, I didn’t do anything about it. I wasn’t taking Miralax, that you take every morning, or any kind of stool softener,” she added. “I hadn’t gone in a week, then it was a week and a half.”
Though she knew about the side effects, she's at fault for "ignoring" the signs and "allowing them to escalate to the point where I became impacted.”
These days, the Bravo starlet hasn't "had a problem since."
“A lot of this you have to be proactive about,” she stated. “Am I worried about it? No. Am I aware of it and a little disappointed in myself for not addressing it sooner? Sure.”
For her part, Goldschneider shared her thoughts on the drug that is taking Hollywood by storm.
“I am an outspoken advocate for eating disorder recovery and a very strong opponent of semaglutides for losing those last 10 pounds,” she explained.
“I think it’s a very dangerous trend but out of respect for each other and our friendship, we have never discussed it,” she continued.