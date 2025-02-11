'Unstable and Disgusting!': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Slams 'Dangerous' Kayne West After Antisemitic X Rant

On February 7, the "All of the Lights" singer began posting shocking rhetoric to social media platform X.

“I love Hitler,” one of his posts read. “Now what b-----.” In other tweets, he claimed to be a “Nazi” and asked his fans to refer to him as “Yadolf Yitler.”

Going on to call himself “racist,” he claimed some of his best friends were Jewish and he “didn’t trust any of them.”

On February 9, West ended up departing the platform — but not before posting more hate, including a comment Kendrick Lamar was being “used by these white people and Jews” in his 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. “And so am I,” West added.