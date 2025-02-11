'Unstable and Disgusting!': 'RHONJ' Star Jackie Goldschneider Slams 'Dangerous' Kayne West After Antisemitic X Rant
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider, who is proudly Jewish, spoke out to OK! about the antisemitic rant Kanye West recently went on.
“I hate to give Kanye any attention because he’s a sick man looking for relevance however he can get it,” she began, “but I need to speak out because his words and actions are dangerous.” Goldschneider explained the swastika — which West proudly posted and is currently selling T-shirts on his website that prominently feature the hateful emblem — is a “symbol of violence against Jews, and when you promote a swastika shirt and call yourself a Nazi, you encourage people to hurt my community and my family.” “That’s why this is so personal for me,” she continued, “and should feel personal for every Jewish person.”
While it’s no surprise for Jews to speak out against the hateful rhetoric West put out to the world, she wishes more “non-Jews” would step up as well, noting their “silence is truly deafening.” “I know Kanye doesn’t care what I think,” the reality starlet added, “but he’s unstable and disgusting, and everyone should be outraged by the hate he promotes.”
On February 7, the "All of the Lights" singer began posting shocking rhetoric to social media platform X.
“I love Hitler,” one of his posts read. “Now what b-----.” In other tweets, he claimed to be a “Nazi” and asked his fans to refer to him as “Yadolf Yitler.”
Going on to call himself “racist,” he claimed some of his best friends were Jewish and he “didn’t trust any of them.”
On February 9, West ended up departing the platform — but not before posting more hate, including a comment Kendrick Lamar was being “used by these white people and Jews” in his 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. “And so am I,” West added.
When sharing he decided to leave X, West said he appreciated Elon Musk for “allowing me to vent.”
“It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board,” he noted. “It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”
Musk later confirmed West would not be featured on the social media network going forward, stating, “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore.”