Kanye West Claims He Didn't Go to President Donald Trump's Inauguration Because He Was Asked to Apologize for His Prior Antisemitic Remarks
Kanye West revealed why he chose not to attend President Donald Trump's recent inauguration during his appearance on Justin LaBoy's podcast "Respectfully Justin."
In a sneak peek for the soon-to-be released interview — which was shared at a Grammys afterparty — West claimed he had been planning to go to the political event until his past antisemitic comments were brought up again.
"It’s censorship," he said in the clip. "They told me I have to write another apology and say again that I wasn’t an antisemitic static. What’s the word?"
LaBoy confirmed the word was "antisemitic."
The "Gold Digger" rapper replied, "I’m saying anti-sympathetic because anti-sympathetic, that’s not what it was. I don’t have feelings about anti-sympathetic."
As OK! previously reported, West sparked outrage after he made a series of social media posts slamming the Jewish community. In one message shared in October 2022, he claimed he would be going "death con 3 on Jewish people."
"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he wrote at the time.
The remarks resulted in him being suspended from X, formerly known as Twitter. However, his account was reinstated in July 2023.
This isn't the first time West has directly addressed his offensive remarks. He also issued a bizarre apology in March 2023, claiming that watching Jonah Hill in the 21 Jump Street remake made him "like Jewish people again."
"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," he added. "No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."
Later that year, West told his followers he was sorry for his shocking comments once again in a since-deleted Instagram post that was written in Hebrew and translated back to English.
"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community," he penned in December 2023. "It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."