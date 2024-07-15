'I’m Not Dumb': Jackie Goldschneider Talks About Her New Friendship With Teresa Giudice

What Goldschneider had to let go of were rumors Giudice tried to start rumors about Goldschenider’s marriage to her husband, Evan. Specifically, the hearsay pertained to Evan cheating on his wife at his gym.

“I really didn't care anymore,” Jackie stated about the gossip. “What impact did it have on my marriage? Zero. So I didn't want to hang on to it anymore… hanging on to it felt — it just — it wasn't doing anything for me except impacting my peace.”

Goldschneider did want to be clear, though, that her not caring doesn’t mean she let it go, telling us: “It's not that I let it go. It's that it naturally just disappeared from my life. It just hasn't been a factor in my life for so long that… I was like, I can't lie. I can't make it matter to me when it doesn't anymore.”