'I’m Not Dumb': Jackie Goldschneider Talks About Her New Friendship With Teresa Giudice
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been shocked to see former enemies Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider become friends.
Goldschenider recently sat down with OK!, where the topic of her newly formed alliance with Giudice was discussed.
“Teresa and I, yes, we both were in it strategically at the beginning,” Goldschneider told us regarding critics who say she only became friends with Giudice as a calculated move for the show. “But also, we really did like each other when we were talking.”
“I'm not dumb,” Goldschendier continued. “I knew that part of the appeal of me was that she thought I would help her take down Margaret Josephs.”
Goldschneider had a long-standing friendship with Josephs, which was another thing viewers were surprised to see fall apart this season.
“My friendship with Margaret was once really beautiful, and I feel like it had changed,” Goldschendier detailed. “I think we needed a break.”
Goldschenider had more to share about her newly formed relationship with Giudice. “To be honest, without Margaret, I was open to new friendships. So I really just went with my gut. I went with what felt right, and… I don't think it's that big of a deal," she said.
“I think people are overanalyzing it way too much,” Goldschneider added. “I really had let go of everything that had happened years ago.”
What Goldschneider had to let go of were rumors Giudice tried to start rumors about Goldschenider’s marriage to her husband, Evan. Specifically, the hearsay pertained to Evan cheating on his wife at his gym.
“I really didn't care anymore,” Jackie stated about the gossip. “What impact did it have on my marriage? Zero. So I didn't want to hang on to it anymore… hanging on to it felt — it just — it wasn't doing anything for me except impacting my peace.”
Goldschneider did want to be clear, though, that her not caring doesn’t mean she let it go, telling us: “It's not that I let it go. It's that it naturally just disappeared from my life. It just hasn't been a factor in my life for so long that… I was like, I can't lie. I can't make it matter to me when it doesn't anymore.”
While her friendship with Giudice is currently in a good place, her relationship with Josephs is not, and Goldschenider isn’t sure they can make up because of one problem.
“I think the problem is that Teresa and I really are friends,” Goldschneider shared in regards to what stands between her and Josephs sorting their issues out. “And I know that there's so much bad blood between Teresa and Margaret. She would have to be okay with me being friends with Teresa. And I don't know if she'd ever be okay with that.” “For me, I'm very good at forgiving,” Goldschneider wrapped with saying. “So, I mean, is there a place? Of course. If Teresa and I can make up, anybody can make up. My friendship with Margaret was very, very strong. I think that the things that have happened, there's nothing that happened that was so crazy that I couldn't move forward.”