'He Cheated!': Teresa Giudice Makes Shocking Confession About Ex-Husband Joe

Revealing that she prayed to her deceased parents to send her a “great guy” after her divorce from Joe, Teresa went on to share, “If you go through something bad and you don't understand why you're going through it, just don't give up. You’ll finally get your answer. Look, I got my answer so many years later, and it was because to meet Luis, I had to have my kids with Joe, which I have four beautiful daughters with Joe.”

While Teresa has found her happily ever after with Luis, she clearly doesn’t have any regrets regarding Joe. In fact, she specifically stated on the podcast that he was a “great husband” and that, while she had blamed him for "losing time with" her mom while she was in prison, she has forgiven him.