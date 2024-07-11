'He Cheated!': Teresa Giudice Makes Shocking Confession About Ex-Husband Joe
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey always suspected that Joe Giudice cheated on Teresa Giudice, but it was never confirmed.
In fact, Teresa was always steadfast to deny the allegations — until now. During a recent appearance on Carlos King’s podcast “Reality With The King,” Teresa finally confessed that she believes Joe was not faithful during their marriage.
“I still ask him till today, I'm like, ‘Just tell me, f------,’ and he doesn't tell me,” Teresa stated. “I'm like, dude, he still f------- won't admit it.” “Do I believe him?” Teresa rhetorically asked. “No! I don’t believe him.”
While Teresa explained on “Reality With The King” that she never actually caught Joe cheating, she detailed that this hasn’t done anything to allay her suspicions that Joe cheated — and she still wants him to fess up. “I'm like, 'Just admit it, we're divorced now,’” Teresa revealed to King. “I’m f------- somebody else."
The "somebody else" Teresa is referring to is none other than her current husband, Luis Ruelas, who Teresa also addressed on the podcast.
- 'We Walked Away From the Bad': Kim DePaola Dishes on Rekindled Friendship With 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice
- 'Screaming, Yelling, Broken Glass and Violent Behavior': 'RHONJ' Season 14 Finale Juicy Details Revealed
- Teresa Giudice Goes Back to 'Her Roots' With Curly Hairstyle Reminiscent of the Star's 'RHONJ' Season 1 Look: Photos
Revealing that she prayed to her deceased parents to send her a “great guy” after her divorce from Joe, Teresa went on to share, “If you go through something bad and you don't understand why you're going through it, just don't give up. You’ll finally get your answer. Look, I got my answer so many years later, and it was because to meet Luis, I had to have my kids with Joe, which I have four beautiful daughters with Joe.”
While Teresa has found her happily ever after with Luis, she clearly doesn’t have any regrets regarding Joe. In fact, she specifically stated on the podcast that he was a “great husband” and that, while she had blamed him for "losing time with" her mom while she was in prison, she has forgiven him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from this candid conversation about Joe, Teresa also recently addressed rumors that she is going to be departing The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Live With Kelly & Mark on Tuesday, July 9.
“No, I'm not leaving,” Teresa stated. “I started the show. When Bravo wants me to leave, that's when I'll leave." Teresa also spoke out about the canceled reunion and what Bravo’s plans are for it.
“We're having something,” Teresa confirmed. “I don't know what they're calling it, but we are doing something. Make sure everyone tunes in for that, but I don't know what they're going to call it.”
Fans can continue to tune into the current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Sunday at 8 PM ET/PT on Bravo.