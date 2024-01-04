Jacob Elordi 'Was Really Excited' About His Scandalous 'Saltburn' Bathtub Scene, Loved Hearing Viewers' 'Unbelievable' Reactions
It seems like every project Jacob Elordi is in pushes the envelope.
In a new interview discussing his flick Saltburn, the actor discussed some of the movie's most scandalous scenes, admitting he had no problem with any of the raunchy material.
Elordi, 26, referenced one of the most viral moments in which after his character touches himself while taking a bath, Barry Keoghan's character drinks the bathwater.
"I was just really excited when I read that scene because, you know, you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time," he dished. "So it’s just great that [director] Emerald [Fennell] was allowed to push those those boundaries and expose people like that I think.”
While the Hollywood hunk said he tries to "hide away" from reading fan reactions to any of his work, he did witness an audience watching the movie at a screening in Australia.
"It was unbelievable because everybody was engaged and sort of gasping at the screen and yelling at the screen," he recalled. "And I haven’t been in a movie like that in a really, really long time."
While the Euphoria star is clearly proud of the film, he confessed he doesn't feel the same way about the three The Kissing Booth flicks he starred in alongside ex-girlfriend Joey King.
"I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies," he spilled to GQ last year. "Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape."
He noted the Netflix trilogy fell into the "one for them, one for me" category, meaning that actors will do a big budget film before embarking on a smaller project they're more passionate about.
"That one’s a trap as well. Because it can become 15 for them, none for you,” Elordi shared. “You have no original ideas and you’re dead inside. So, it’s a fine dance. My ‘one for them,’ I’ve done it."
"That’s probably why I’m so happy, because now judgment and comments on the internet and stuff, it’s… I’m in the movie now," the Priscilla lead noted.
King, 24, brushed off her ex-boyfriend's comments, telling a news outlet of his words, "I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way."
"I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says," she added.
As OK! shared, a source claimed The Act lead feels Elordi's ego has gotten out of hand over the years.
“Joey has been in this business since she was a kid and she doesn’t pull any star trips," the insider pointed out. "He thinks he’s too good for everybody and a ‘movie star’ now. He’s coming across as pretentious."
Stream Wars spoke to Elordi about Saltburn.