Jacob Elordi's Mom Accidentally Snubs Leonardo DiCaprio in Awkward Encounter at 2026 Golden Globes

Article continues below advertisement

Jacob Elordi’s mom, Melissa Elordi, had a hilariously awkward interaction with the iconic Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2026 Golden Globes, and it was all caught on camera.

Article continues below advertisement

In a TikTok video shared by the official Golden Globes account, the Euphoria star introduced his mother to Sean Penn and Leonardo. Melissa eagerly approached Sean, even as he appeared to discreetly remove his gum before shaking her hand. Next, she shook hands with the Titanic star, who greeted her with, “Hello, nice to meet you,” while gesturing toward his own mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, who was standing beside him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok Jacob Elordi introduced his mom to Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn at the Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

But things took a turn when Leonardo attempted to introduce Irmelin to Melissa. Instead of acknowledging Leonardo’s mother, Melissa turned her attention back to Sean, missing the chance to meet the legendary actor’s mom. Jacob, clearly embarrassed, tried to redirect his mom’s focus, but she remained engaged in conversation with Sean.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @goldenglobes/TikTok Jacob Elordi's mom warmly greeted Sean Penn but missed Leonardo DiCaprio’s attempt to introduce his mother.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly took to the comments section, pointing out the seemingly unintentional snub. One user lamented, “The way that Leo tried to introduce his mom and was ignored 😢,” while another added, “They left him hanging 😭😭.” A third suggested, “Leonardo DiCaprio deserves a hug after that 😭.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the awkward moment, the night still proved to be an eventful one for Jacob. He earned two nominations — Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein and Best Actor in a Limited Series for The Narrow Road to the Deep North. However, he lost out to Stellan Skarsgård and Stephen Graham, respectively.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi earned two nominations.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Leonardo faced his own disappointments at the awards. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical Comedy or Film for One Battle After Another but lost the accolade to Timothée Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics said the 'Titanic' star 'deserves a hug' after the awkward moment.