Jacob Elordi's Mom Accidentally Snubs Leonardo DiCaprio in Awkward Encounter at 2026 Golden Globes
Jan. 16 2026, Updated 3:25 p.m. ET
Jacob Elordi’s mom, Melissa Elordi, had a hilariously awkward interaction with the iconic Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2026 Golden Globes, and it was all caught on camera.
In a TikTok video shared by the official Golden Globes account, the Euphoria star introduced his mother to Sean Penn and Leonardo. Melissa eagerly approached Sean, even as he appeared to discreetly remove his gum before shaking her hand. Next, she shook hands with the Titanic star, who greeted her with, “Hello, nice to meet you,” while gesturing toward his own mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, who was standing beside him.
But things took a turn when Leonardo attempted to introduce Irmelin to Melissa. Instead of acknowledging Leonardo’s mother, Melissa turned her attention back to Sean, missing the chance to meet the legendary actor’s mom. Jacob, clearly embarrassed, tried to redirect his mom’s focus, but she remained engaged in conversation with Sean.
Fans quickly took to the comments section, pointing out the seemingly unintentional snub.
One user lamented, “The way that Leo tried to introduce his mom and was ignored 😢,” while another added, “They left him hanging 😭😭.”
A third suggested, “Leonardo DiCaprio deserves a hug after that 😭.”
Despite the awkward moment, the night still proved to be an eventful one for Jacob. He earned two nominations — Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein and Best Actor in a Limited Series for The Narrow Road to the Deep North. However, he lost out to Stellan Skarsgård and Stephen Graham, respectively.
Meanwhile, Leonardo faced his own disappointments at the awards. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical Comedy or Film for One Battle After Another but lost the accolade to Timothée Chalamet.
In a separate moment, Leonardo went viral during a commercial break as he animatedly spoke about K-Pop with an unknown individual, which initially sparked speculation about the identity of the person he was chatting with.
Though his costar Teyana Taylor first claimed she was the one in conversation with him, she later clarified on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he had actually been speaking to someone else.