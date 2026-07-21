Jacob Elordi Reveals He 'Broke Both Heels' After Mysterious Jump Kept Him From Cannes Jury

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Jacob Elordi Kept Details of the Accident Private

Source: @Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Jacob Elordi revealed he broke both of his heels on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' earlier this year after jumping off something.

Although the actor confirmed the injury, he chose not to explain exactly what happened. "But it's like 'Fight Club,'" Elordi joked. "You do not talk about fight club." His injury happened around the same time Euphoria Season 3 aired, as Nate Jacobs' storyline took a dramatic turn. Looking back on the reaction, Elordi said, "I was in a cast and a moon boot the same time that Nate was getting his digits cut off." Elordi added, "So everyone thought it was hilarious to be like, 'Oh method acting!'" The actor's explanation ended months of online speculation about why he had been seen wearing a protective boot.

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The Injury Coincided With Nate Jacobs' Brutal 'Euphoria' Storyline

Source: @Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Jacob Elordi said the timing of his injury led fans to believe his cast and moon boot were connected to Nate Jacobs' storyline in 'Euphoria.'

The timing of Elordi's injury overlapped with one of the most violent storylines in Euphoria. During Season 3, Nate was captured by Armenian businessman Naz, played by Jack Topalian. The character brutally beat Nate before cutting off multiple toes and ultimately killing him. Topalian later reflected on filming the intense sequence with Elordi. "There's a cutting of a particular body part that my character takes great pleasure in doing," he told Page Six in April. "The clippers that they gave me have pretty sharp edges." He added, "So I had to be really mindful of that, because at one point, I do put it around Jake's toe." Topalian continued, "If I squeezed a little too hard, it would literally cut his toe. But everything turned out well! There were no mishaps, no accidents."

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Jacob Elordi's Injury Forced Cannes Jury Exit

Source: @Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Jacob Elordi withdrew from serving as a juror at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival due to suffering an injury.

Before Elordi addressed the injury publicly, Page Six Hollywood reported in May that he would no longer serve as a juror at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. At the time, an insider claimed the organizers were "trying to replace him as a judge at Cannes."

Jacob Elordi Has Yet to Meet Kendall Jenner's Family

Source: MEGA Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have reportedly been spending more time together.