Jada Pinkett Smith's Dating History: 5 of Her Romances and Hookups
Grant Hill
Jada Pinkett Smith only revealed her past relationship with the former professional basketball player Grant Hill in a 2018 Red Table Talk episode. She recalled how he became the first boyfriend she brought home to celebrate the holidays with.
Wesley Snipes
In 1993, Jada and Wesley Snipes sparked dating rumors after they attended the 21st Annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards. Not much became known about their relationship, and they soon moved on with different people.
Tupac Shakur
Jada was also linked to Tupac Shakur prior to his killing in 1996, though other reports clarified that they were only close friends and collaborators. They worked together in the rapper's music videos for "Temptations" and "Keep Ya Head Up."
The Magic Mike XXL actress also helped him when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1995 by giving him $100,000 for his bond.
"He was like a brother. It was beyond friendship for us," she said in the 2003 documentary Tupac: Resurrection. "The type of relationship we had, you only get that once in a lifetime."
Jada recently told Christal Jordan of Rolling Out that the murdered hip-hop artist was her "one true soulmate" even though they had no chemistry.
"It was like God made us that way," she continued. "It was like, look, I'm going to put y'all together, right? Y'all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I'm going to tell you right now, I'm going to make it so y'all are not going to be able to get together 'cause that just wasn't the purpose."
Will Smith
The A Different World cast member met Will Smith while he was still married to Sheree Zampino. Shortly after the married couple's divorce, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and Jada started dating.
They tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed two children together. The pair split briefly in 2015 but reconciled a few months later.
Although they made public appearances over the past few years, Jada recently revealed that they have been separated for seven years but decided not to file for divorce since they have yet to give up on each other.
"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she told Today's Hoda Kotb. "We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise. We live separately."
August Alsina
During Jada and Will's breakup in 2015, the Girls Trip star developed a romantic relationship with August Alsina, whom she met through Jaden Smith.
Alsina first spoke about their entanglement in July 2020, but Jada denied it at that time. She later confirmed in a Red Table Talk episode that they truly had a relationship while she and Will were on a break.
The "I Luv This S---" singer previously told Angela Yee that he asked for Will's blessing to freely date Jada.