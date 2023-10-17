Jada Pinkett Smith's Dating History: 5 of Her Romances and Hookups

Jada was also linked to Tupac Shakur prior to his killing in 1996, though other reports clarified that they were only close friends and collaborators. They worked together in the rapper's music videos for "Temptations" and "Keep Ya Head Up."

The Magic Mike XXL actress also helped him when he was accused of sexual abuse in 1995 by giving him $100,000 for his bond.

"He was like a brother. It was beyond friendship for us," she said in the 2003 documentary Tupac: Resurrection. "The type of relationship we had, you only get that once in a lifetime."

Jada recently told Christal Jordan of Rolling Out that the murdered hip-hop artist was her "one true soulmate" even though they had no chemistry.

"It was like God made us that way," she continued. "It was like, look, I'm going to put y'all together, right? Y'all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I'm going to tell you right now, I'm going to make it so y'all are not going to be able to get together 'cause that just wasn't the purpose."