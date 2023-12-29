Will Smith Was 'Terrified' During Date With Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa: 'I Didn't Really Have Game'

Will Smith revealed why he was "terrified" to go on a date with Sandra "Pepa" Denton, 57, back in the day as the two were starting out in their respective rapping careers.

“I always had a thing for Sandy, but she was always dating somebody else,” the action star, 55, said on "Class of '88" podcast. “Now she was single. We was both going to be in L.A. at the same time, so Imma shoot my shot.”