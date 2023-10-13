Jada Pinkett Smith Was 'Shocked' When Will Smith Called Her His 'Wife' During 2022 Oscars Ceremony

The singer apparently event got permission from Will to explore things with Jada.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing,” the singer said in an interview in 2020. “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her."

“I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody,” he continued.