OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Will Smith
OK LogoNEWS

Will Smith Had a 'Run-in' With Jada Pinkett Smith's Costar After Unscripted Kiss

will jada tommy pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Comedian Tommy Davidson once had an uncomfortable moment with Will Smith.

On the Wednesday, October 11, installment of Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Davidson once again recalled having a "run-in" with the Bad Boys actor after he shared an unscripted kiss with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, without previously discussing it with her during the filming of their 1998 romantic-comedy, Woo.

Article continues below advertisement
willsmith
Source: mega

Will Smith confronted Tommy Davidson after kissing Jada Pinkett Smith during filming.

"He came into the trailer, and I was sitting down. He’s standing over me, and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that.’ And I’m like, ‘What you talking about?’" he told the podcast host. "I always know to play it off."

"I’m like, ‘What’s going on man? Tell me what’s happening.’ And since he was standing and I was sitting, I was a real nice fella," he said, jokingly adding, "That’s about physics."

Article continues below advertisement
tommydavidson
Source: mega

Davidson starred alongside Pinkett Smith in the 1998 romcom 'Woo'.

The Proud Family voice actor said that Smith kept repeating that he didn't "appreciate" what he'd done. Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith was allegedly attempting to calm him down.

"I’m saying, ‘What’s happening, man?’ And he’s like, ‘You tell me what’s happening. Hmm? Hmm?’ And [he’s biting his lip like] he might do something," Davidson continued. "I did the snake and got up, and then I was like, ‘So what are you talking about, man?’"

Article continues below advertisement
will jada
Source: mega

Smith and Pinkett Smith tied the knot in 1997.

MORE ON:
Will Smith

The stand-up comic claimed he suggested that they go somewhere more private so that Smith could "get something" off of his chest, but Pinkett Smith shut that down.

"Jada was like, ‘Oh, nah, nah, y’all.’ I was like, ‘What you mean nah, y’all? Tell him!’" Davidson told his costar. "And that was the end of that."

Article continues below advertisement
willsmith
Source: mega

Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2022.

This isn't the first time the King Richard star has been protective over his wife. Although it was recently revealed the two have been separated since 2016, Smith famously slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars after he made an insensitive joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head — which he claimed he did not know was due to alopecia.

While Smith went on to win an Academy Award that night, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned for ten years from attending the high profile awards show.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As for why the longtime couple made the decision to separate but not divorce, Pinkett Smith shared they've been "doing some really heavy-duty work together" and still have a "deep love for each other" but they simply became "exhausted with trying" by 2016.

"I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she explained. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.