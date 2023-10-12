Will Smith Had a 'Run-in' With Jada Pinkett Smith's Costar After Unscripted Kiss

"He came into the trailer, and I was sitting down. He’s standing over me, and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that.’ And I’m like, ‘What you talking about?’" he told the podcast host. "I always know to play it off."

"I’m like, ‘What’s going on man? Tell me what’s happening.’ And since he was standing and I was sitting, I was a real nice fella," he said, jokingly adding, "That’s about physics."