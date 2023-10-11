The View's Ana Navarro Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Is Dropping Bombshells About Will Smith for Money

Navarro rejected the notion that these personal matters should be given such widespread attention, questioning if the Gotham actress is cashing in on it all to increase the ratings for her talk show, The Red Table Talk .

In a recent discussion on The View , Ana Navarro expressed her dissatisfaction with the excessive coverage of the ongoing public drama surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith .

This means that, even during the infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars when the Wild Wild West actor slapped Chris Rock after a joke about Jada's hair, the couple had already been living apart for six years.

During the segment, the hosts of The View delved into Pinkett Smith's recent revelation that she and her husband had been separated since 2016 , a shocking development considering their long-standing marriage since 1997.

Pinkett Smith told outlets she and Smith were "still figuring it out."

"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together," she said. "We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

"Why it fractured? That's a lot of things, and I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," the Matrix actress continued. "I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she added. "We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."