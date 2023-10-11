The View's Ana Navarro Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Is Dropping Bombshells About Will Smith for Money
In a recent discussion on The View, Ana Navarro expressed her dissatisfaction with the excessive coverage of the ongoing public drama surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.
Navarro rejected the notion that these personal matters should be given such widespread attention, questioning if the Gotham actress is cashing in on it all to increase the ratings for her talk show, The Red Table Talk.
During the segment, the hosts of The View delved into Pinkett Smith's recent revelation that she and her husband had been separated since 2016, a shocking development considering their long-standing marriage since 1997.
This means that, even during the infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars when the Wild Wild West actor slapped Chris Rock after a joke about Jada's hair, the couple had already been living apart for six years.
Pinkett Smith told outlets she and Smith were "still figuring it out."
"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together," she said. "We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."
"Why it fractured? That's a lot of things, and I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," the Matrix actress continued. "I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."
"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she added. "We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."
Navarro couldn't help but voice her frustration with the extensive knowledge she and the public have regarding the Smiths' personal lives.
"Why do I know so much about these people's marriage?" Navarro exclaimed.
She further expressed her disappointment, stating that this excessive coverage has tainted her ability to enjoy the couple's acting works.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I know about my own d--- marriage! I don't need to know all of this," Navarro asserted. "I just want to watch reruns of Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Bad Boys... Just leave this out of my head!"
The discussion on The View then turned towards understanding the context of the infamous incident known as "The Slap."
Navarro speculated whether Pinkett Smith's continual revelations were a tactic to garner attention for her upcoming memoir and boost her public image.
"I think she's having a relationship with her bank account," Navarro expressed. "Because every time she needs to increase the ratings of The Red Table, every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells. I find it unseemly."