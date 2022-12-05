Jade Pinkett Says Her Aunt Jada Pinkett Smith & Uncle Will Smith 'Always Know The Right Thing To Say,' Dishes On New Series 'More Than A Name'

"My auntie really showed me a lot of grace and how to have grace in any situation," the dancer elaborates. "Whether it's when I'm an audition where I am being treated unfairly or just going out there and getting it and not expecting anybody to hand things to you. I'm still learning how to be like her, and I really applaud her. Meanwhile, my Uncle Will always shares so much knowledge. Being around the two of them encourages me to be the best version of myself— just to go out there and be that person."

Jade really appreciates the Hollywood stars giving her insightful advice, as that was "needed" when living in Los Angeles at a young age. "There's so many things that can be a distraction and so much outside noise, and they really just keep me humble and center me. They truly want the best for their loved ones," she notes.