Jaden Smith Accused of Trying Too Hard to Grab People's 'Attention' With His Wacky Castle Headpiece at the 2025 Grammy Awards: 'You're Not a Vibe Bro'
Jaden Smith was slammed on social media for his wild 2025 Grammy Awards look.
The famous offspring, 26, walked the red carpet at the Sunday, February 2, event in an odd castle headpiece paired with a classic Louis Vuitton suit. Despite looking confident, the internet was not enthralled with the ensemble.
"Whoever told him this was a good idea doesn't like him," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned.
"Jaden Smith, you’re not a vibe bro," a second user said.
"It is all about grabbing people’s attention during the #GRAMMYs. Kanye West and Jaden Smith successfully accomplished that," another added.
"Jaden Smith wearing his art project on his head for attention?…..SMH" a fourth stated.
"Jaden Smith trying to figure out how to grasp attention without having any talent whatsoever," another person wrote.
Jaden was joined at the lavish ceremony by his sister, Willow Smith — who is nominated for best-engineered album and non-classical for her most recent body of work, Empathogen.
Despite overcoming personal hurdles as a family, the After Earth actor's father, Will Smith, also showed up, marking his first award show appearance since the infamous 94th Academy Awards when he publicly slapped Chris Rock.
More to come...