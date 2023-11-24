OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Will Smith
OK LogoNEWS

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reunite for Thanksgiving After Confirming They've Been Separated Since 2016

will smith jada pinkett smith reunite thanksgiving after splitpp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 24 2023, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are proving they're still one, happy family after confirming they've been separated since 2016.

The Madagascar voice actress took to Instagram on Friday, November 24, to share a collage of sweet, black and white snapshots of their family get-together on Thanksgiving.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada pinkett smith reunite thanksgiving after split
Source: mega

Jada Pinkett Smith shares a collage of snapshots of their family on Thanksgiving.

"A perfect Thanksgiving Day✨," she captioned the snaps that featured Will, their kids, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, as well as Trey, 31, who the Bad Boys actor shares with ex Sheree Zampino. "I hope yours was as well♥️✨#gratitude."

As OK! previously reported, Jada recently announced she'd been romantically separated from Will since 2016 while promoting her memoir, Worthy. However, she also clarified that they are still legally married and doing "heavy duty work" on their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada pinkett smith reunite thanksgiving after split
Source: mega

Jada recently confirmed she's been separated from Will since 2016.

"We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she said at the time. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Following the revelation, the Girls Trip actress faced backlash for being so candid about their martial struggles and unconventional relationship in the tell-all tome, later being accused of upsetting their children and "emasculating" and "embarrassing" her husband.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada pinkett smith reunite thanksgiving after split
Source: mega

Jada faced backlash for her candid public discussion of her martial struggles with Will.

MORE ON:
Will Smith

A source agreed with the gossip, claiming that it's been "so difficult for Will to stand by and hear all the things Jada’s been saying about him and their relationship."

"A part of Will wanted to believe they could work it out," the source added. "Jada wrote in her tell-all that they were ‘basically broken up,’ but Will didn’t see it that way."

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada pinkett smith reunite thanksgiving after split
Source: mega

Will and Jada are still legally married despite their lengthy separation.

"Will loves Jada very much. Neither one of them wants a divorce," the source continued. "Right now, they’re both just trying to make sense of the mess that their marriage has become."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite his private struggles with the situation, Will continues to stand by his wife and be her number one fan.

"Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don't agree with them?" he said to the crowd. "I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."

"Our union is a sloppy public experiment. It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love," he said. "As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life … I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.