Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reunite for Thanksgiving After Confirming They've Been Separated Since 2016
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are proving they're still one, happy family after confirming they've been separated since 2016.
The Madagascar voice actress took to Instagram on Friday, November 24, to share a collage of sweet, black and white snapshots of their family get-together on Thanksgiving.
"A perfect Thanksgiving Day✨," she captioned the snaps that featured Will, their kids, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, as well as Trey, 31, who the Bad Boys actor shares with ex Sheree Zampino. "I hope yours was as well♥️✨#gratitude."
As OK! previously reported, Jada recently announced she'd been romantically separated from Will since 2016 while promoting her memoir, Worthy. However, she also clarified that they are still legally married and doing "heavy duty work" on their relationship.
"We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she said at the time. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."
Following the revelation, the Girls Trip actress faced backlash for being so candid about their martial struggles and unconventional relationship in the tell-all tome, later being accused of upsetting their children and "emasculating" and "embarrassing" her husband.
A source agreed with the gossip, claiming that it's been "so difficult for Will to stand by and hear all the things Jada’s been saying about him and their relationship."
"A part of Will wanted to believe they could work it out," the source added. "Jada wrote in her tell-all that they were ‘basically broken up,’ but Will didn’t see it that way."
"Will loves Jada very much. Neither one of them wants a divorce," the source continued. "Right now, they’re both just trying to make sense of the mess that their marriage has become."
Despite his private struggles with the situation, Will continues to stand by his wife and be her number one fan.
"Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don't agree with them?" he said to the crowd. "I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."
"Our union is a sloppy public experiment. It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love," he said. "As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life … I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life."