Jake Paul Slams 'Fat A--' Piers Morgan in Expletive-Filled Rant Before Storming Off Set of His Show
Jake Paul stormed off Piers Morgan’s show Piers Morgan Uncensored on June 26 after calling him a “fat a--" and a “dumba--" in an expletive-ridden rant.
During the episode, Morgan, 60, told Paul, 28, it was “sickening” he was boasting about beating Mike Tyson in a boxing match last year, as Tyson was 58 years old at the time.
'It's Entertainment'
“You guys got all your panties in a wad,” Paul responded. “All so butthurt. You guys should go see a therapist.”
Morgan continued pushing the issue, asking Paul if he thought it was an “edifying spectacle.”
The TV host also called Tyson “one of the best I’ve ever seen” and professed his love for the famous athlete.
“It’s entertainment, man,” Paul replied. “If Mike Tyson wants to fight you, of course you’re gonna say yes. He walked away with tens of millions of dollars to support his family for the rest of their lives and we’ve made the biggest fight in history. So, 128 million people would disagree with you that it wasn’t something amazing.”
'Put Up Some Respect on My Name'
Morgan then pointed out boxer Canelo Álvarez said he may accidentally kill Paul if they ever were to enter the ring together.
“He’s a 5’8 little peon,” Paul responded. “If we were in the streets, I would grab that little ginger and smack him upside the head and make him forget who the f--- he was. People don’t realize I’m a real killer. I really f------- do this s---. YouTube this, YouTube that, Disney that, this s--- is not a joke. I’m knocking out the best of the best, beating all of these people time in and time again, and it’s about time that you old-heads and all these f------- boxers who think they know about the sport put up some respect on my name.”
- Logan Paul Gets Into Brawl Outside West Hollywood Hotspot Nightingale, Slaps Heckler In Front Of Stunned Crowd
- 'What an Embarrassment': Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight Draws Controversy After Young YouTube Star, 27, Defeats Older Boxing Champion, 58
- Jake Paul's Mom Slams 'Little B----' Mike Tyson After Heated Slap Drama
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'You Should Go to the Gym'
“The idea that you can say, on the one hand, ‘I’m a killer, I get in the ring with the best people,’ and you get in the ring with a guy who’s 50, literally nearly as old as me...” Morgan answered. “The problem is the only proper boxer you fought was Tommy Fury and he beat you, and he’s not even the best fighter in his family. Peak Tyson, you wouldn’t have lasted 10 seconds.”
While Paul disagreed with him, Morgan insisted he was correct.
This led Paul to go off on Morgan, stating, “And you versus going to the gym, you’re still a fat a--. We can make up hypotheticals. You should go to the gym.”
'I Don't Give a F--- About Your Show'
Although the famous host insisted he’d been to the gym “twice this week,” Paul kept going off on him.
When Morgan questioned why Paul was doing his show in the first place, Paul became enraged before storming off the set.
“I’m just taking your audience to sell pay-per-views,” he concluded, prior to exiting. “I don’t give a f--- about your show, dumba--. This is a f------ business enterprise.”