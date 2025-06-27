Jake Paul Slams 'Fat A--' Piers Morgan in Expletive-Filled Rant Before Storming Off Set of His Show

“You guys got all your panties in a wad,” Paul responded. “All so butthurt. You guys should go see a therapist.”

Morgan continued pushing the issue, asking Paul if he thought it was an “edifying spectacle.”

The TV host also called Tyson “one of the best I’ve ever seen” and professed his love for the famous athlete.

“It’s entertainment, man,” Paul replied. “If Mike Tyson wants to fight you, of course you’re gonna say yes. He walked away with tens of millions of dollars to support his family for the rest of their lives and we’ve made the biggest fight in history. So, 128 million people would disagree with you that it wasn’t something amazing.”