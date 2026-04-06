'I Might Need To': Jake Paul Would 'Risk Getting Assassinated' and Enter Presidential Race If Someone 'Dumb' Like Kamala Harris Runs in Future
April 6 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
Jake Paul is not ruling out a potential presidential run someday.
In an interview on Theo Von's podcast released on Sunday, April 5, the YouTuber-turned-boxer teased he's been "flirting with the idea of politics" after Donald Trump endorsed him at a rally in Kentucky last month.
Paul, 29, explained that his business partner predicted six years ago that one day he'd become president, and it's become "less and less of a joke" recently.
'I Will Enter the Game'
"I started to realize like, oh my god, if I'm the best person to do it and can actually win, um, then like I might need to do it," he told Von, before adding, "I'm already playing the biggest games of life."
"So, we'll dabble in that if it makes sense," he continued. "If there's like a Kamala [Harris] running on the Democratic party like a f------ dumb--- running and opposing, um, I will enter the game and risk getting assassinated. But I don't want to, so..."
Paul went on to praise Trump's "energy," declaring the 79-year-old president is a "legend in that sense."
'I Really Don't Want to Do It'
"[The presidency] demands so much of you, and will take away not only your life but everyone that you're affiliated with," the influencer noted.
He continued, "So, you're also like signing your kids up for it...I really don't want to do it, but like it it's become like a funny joke that I would and then randomly Trump endorses me fully..."
The internet personality then told Von his "plan was to start [his political career] in northern Puerto Rico," as he owns a $20 million mansion known as "Taj MaPaul" in Dorado.
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Jake Paul Believes Charlie Kirk Would Have Become President
After exclaiming that "Charlie Kirk was clearly going to be the the next president," Paul admitted, "The problem is like I'm just a f------ kid from Ohio that's a high school dropout."
"Like if it makes sense at some point, then it makes sense," he reiterated, before adding that politics was the slain right-wing activist's actual job and "his purpose."
Kirk was assassinated at age 31 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in September 2025.
Donald Trump Predicted Jake Paul Will Run for President
Trump pledged his "complete and total endorsement" to Paul for any future political run at a rally in Kentucky on March 11.
After inviting Paul on stage, the Republican leader speculated that the boxer would run for the Oval Office in the "not too distant future."
Trump also lauded Paul as a "h--- of a fighter," "incredible" and a "courageous guy."