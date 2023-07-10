Smackdown! Jake Tapper Says 'Morale' at CNN 'Hasn't Been Better in Years' After Chris Licht Firing

"I’m not here to judge whether the firing was the right thing to do. I’m bummed that it didn’t work out with Chris. I am. I’m bummed that it didn’t work out. But I will say that things are really good right now," the 54-year-old said on Kara Swisher’s podcast "On with Kara Swisher."

"And this leadership team, I will say right now, I am highly biased. I have known David Levy since the ’90s, and I knew Amy Entelis and Virginia Mosely when I interviewed for a job at ABC News in 2003, and I’ve known Eric Sherling when he was at [Good Morning America] and then he helped me launch The Lead. Those four individuals are people whom I legitimately love and respect and admire and have been out for meals with just for fun, not just for work," he continued. "So, you know, take what I’m saying with a grain of salt. I think they’re doing a great job and the focus is back our journalism, not on palace intrigue and not on media criticism. And morale hasn’t been better in years."