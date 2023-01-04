James Corden Admits He Feels Like He 'Plays' A 'Character' On Talk Show Following 'Abusive' Behavior Allegations
James Corden knows how to maintain a dual persona.
In a recent interview with Derek Zagami for The Hub Today, The Late Late Show with James Corden star revealed how he is able to navigate his busy career — going from hosting, to acting, to being a family man at home — after allegations of "abusive" behavior made headlines.
"I guess I see it all as a performance, really. I see it all as a character that I'm sort of playing. Like, it would be odd if I got home and kind of opened the fridge and was like, 'Look who's here tonight! Stick around. We'll be right back,'" Corden admitted about his hectic life.
JAMES CORDEN 'APOLOGIZED PROFUSELY' AFTER RENOWNED RESTAURANT OWNER FORBID HIS 'ABUSIVE' BEHAVIORS
"So it's not really that. Ultimately, I think it just comes down to the story and the script," he continued to tell Zagami while promoting his new Amazon film, Mammals. "So I think when you've got a story like this, the story that's resonating with so many people, that it's very different."
The admission comes as the Into the Woods actor has come under fire for his alleged less than stellar behavior at Balthazar after restaurant owner Keith McNally banned him from dining at the New York City establishment.
“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," the restauranteur said in a Monday, October 17, 2022, Instagram post. "I don’t often 86 a customer, to [sic] today I 86′d Corden. It did not make me laugh."
FAMED NY RESTAURATEUR KEITH MCNALLY BANS 'TINY CRETIN' JAMES CORDEN FROM HIS RESTAURANT, CLAIMS COMEDIAN WAS NASTY TO STAFF
Although McNally confirmed Corden did call to apologize, the Cats star did not seen to be bothered by his reputation being tarnished.
“I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly," Corden he explained in a later interview. "I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”
“I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show,” the 44-year-old said while addressing the controversy head-on. “My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it.”