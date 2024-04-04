James Corden Says 'No One' in the U.K. 'Believes He Wasn't Fired' From 'The Late Late Show'

Corden, who headed back to the U.K. after retiring from the gig in April of last year, revealed to Kimmel how fans across the pond don't buy that the 45-year-old voluntarily gave up his famed position, and are convinced he was forced to leave for an undisclosed reason.

"People are very nice. But no one believes that I wasn’t fired," Corden quipped, as he insisted he wanted to leave America and move back home so his three young children — whom he shares with wife Julia Carey — could form a better bond with their British grandparents.