Sharon Osbourne Calls Anna Wintour the 'C-Word' in Epic Gossip Session About Hollywood Heavyweights James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres
Sharon Osbourne is coming after Hollywood!
On a recent episode of ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne has a juicy gossip session alongside her former X Factor colleague Louis Walsh and Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, where they dissed Anna Wintour, James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres.
The Talk co-host began after Gary started innocently discussing name-droppers he knows.
"When my friends talk about people they know or people they've met, we would always take the mic and say, 'Well, if you drop the names, I'll pick them up,'" he joked, to which Sharon replied with some dirt, saying, "I'll tell you who does that. James Corden. He does it all the time."
Sharon explained an interaction she had with The Late Late Show With James Corden star to prove her point.
"I go to him, 'I really like your shoes,' and he goes, 'Yeah, Stella McCartney,'" she recounted. "I'm like, 'I didn't ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes.' He played the L.A. game really well."
Louis jumped in, noting that getting into Hollywood is all about "kissing all the right people," mentioning Anna as one of those individuals.
"Oh she loves him, loves him,” Sharon said of the Vogue editor-in-chief. "But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she's the c-word."
Louis agreed before stating, "And Ellen DeGeneres?"
Sharon answered with a vomiting gesture.
As OK! previously reported, Sharon also took a shot at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during another appearance on the competition show.
"I think everyone is fed up of their moaning," she said of the Sussexes. "In the beginning, they were very well received [but their support] is dwindling."
When speaking to Gary again, she commented on the pair's struggle to establish their careers.
"Some deals that they have done that haven’t worked well. They had their podcast and then the guy that signed them said that they were grifters,” Sharon said.
Gary shared that he believed Harry got along great with the Prince and Princess of Wales until the Suits alum came into the picture.
"I have the opinion that Harry was really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome — Kate, William and Harry — were really comfortable together, loved," he claimed.
"And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and re-wrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair," he added.