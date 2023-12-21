Cindy Crawford 'Vividly' Recalls Meeting Prince William When He Was a Teenager After He 'Discovered' Supermodels
Did The Crown reveal Prince William's teenage crush? The popular Netflix series depicted a young Prince of Wales and his paternal grandfather, Prince Philip, discussing his fascination with '90s cover girls, and Cindy Crawford recently addressed the scene on her Instagram account.
“I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet [Princess] Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the ‘Super Models,)'" Crawford wrote in the caption.
In the fictional program, Crawford and her peers appeared on William's dorm room wall, and Jonathan Pryce (who portrays the Duke of Edinburgh) and Ed McVey (who plays William), inquired about the royal's Eton bedroom decor.
“Nothing to be ashamed of,” Philip declared. “Do they have names?”
"Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell,” William replied. “In my day it was Rita Hayworth, Betty Grable and Lana Turner," Philip added.
In Diana, Our Mother, William revealed he met Crawford when he was "12 or 13” and he was “sort of awestruck.”
“I went bright red and didn’t quite know what to say and sort of fumbled,” the father-of-three admitted. “I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up."
“But that was a very funny memory that’s lived with me forever,” William, who shared that Diana loved “embarrassing” him and “being … the joker," added.
Prince Harry previously confessed to watching The Crown during his Spare promotional tour, but sources said the show's depiction of Diana's fatal accident was too much for her children and the rest of the Windsors.
The Royal Observer reported a source exclaimed the royals were "braced for upset.'' Creators didn't include the "exact moment of the crash," but people predicted reliving the tragedy would be overwhelming for Diana's loved ones.
"It’s going to cause a lot of upset with the royal family," a source explained. "If it was any other family I’m not sure they’d do it."
"I think a lot of people will find it quite sick that they went into such detail to recreate how the car was smashed up," the insider added.
Prior to The Crown airing its final season, Harry told James Corden that he was comfortable with viewing the adaptation of his family's lives.
"They don’t pretend to be news," Prince Harry told Corden. "I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it’s the difference between – that [The Crown] is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this [the press] is being reported as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”