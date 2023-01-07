James Heerdegan Accuses Ex-Wife Christina Ricci Of 'Psychologically Abusing' Their Son As Bitter Custody Battle Rages On

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen finally settled their bitter divorce in mid-December with the exes agreeing to joint custody of their 8-year-old child, Freddie, however, the duo have already found themselves back in court after accusing each other of bad parenting.

According to Radar, on Friday, January 6, the Wednesday star requested that the court suspend any overnight visits with Heerdegan and alter their prior custody agreement based on medical recommendations from Freddie's therapist.