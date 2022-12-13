Christina Ricci & Ex James Heerdegen's Divorce Finalized, Will Share Joint Legal Custody Of 8-Year-Old Son

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen have finalized their tumultuous divorce. The formerly married couple, who officially called it quits in 2020, have agreed to the terms of their split, with both parties sharing legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Freddie.

Within the agreement, the Addams Family actress, 42, will also maintain their property in the San Fernando Valley and will keep all of the residuals and royalties for her work.

