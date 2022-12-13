Christina Ricci & Ex James Heerdegen's Divorce Finalized, Will Share Joint Legal Custody Of 8-Year-Old Son
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen have finalized their tumultuous divorce. The formerly married couple, who officially called it quits in 2020, have agreed to the terms of their split, with both parties sharing legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Freddie.
Within the agreement, the Addams Family actress, 42, will also maintain their property in the San Fernando Valley and will keep all of the residuals and royalties for her work.
CHRISTINA RICCI GRANTED RESTRAINING ORDER EXTENSION AGAINST ALLEGED ABUSIVE EX JAMES HEERDEGEN DAYS BEFORE PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
The videographer was granted their Subaru along with his personal belongings, and a one-time payment of $189,687 from Ricci, who is now married to hairdresser, Mark Hampton, whom she shares her daughter, Cleo, with. Both the Casper star and Heerdegen, 42, will split the money from the sale of their former New York City residence.
According to the court documents, there will be no spousal or child support payments made on either side. Ricci will be funding their little boy's enrollment in private school and medical expenses.
The ending to Ricci and Heerdegen's marriage comes two years after the former child star filed for divorce from the film producer. In her filing, she alleged she experienced "severe physical and emotional abuse" by Heerdegen during their relationship. Ricci was later granted an emergency protective order against him.
CHRISTINA RICCI GUSHES OVER DAUGHTER CLEO AFTER ACTRESS AGREES TO LET EX-HUSBAND HAVE UNSUPERVISED VISITATION WITH THEIR SON DESPITE ABUSE ALLEGATIONS & RESTRAINING ORDER
Heerdegen also filed for a restraining order at the time of his estranged wife's initial request — but a judge denied the motion. "Christina habitually abused alcohol and substances during our marriage," the disgruntled spouse alleged in his court filing. "Christina would emotionally abuse me during her rants and raves and would assault and batter me by hitting and scratching me with her arms and nails while under the influence."
Before things went south, Ricci and Heerdegen tied the knot in October 2013 after meeting on the set of ABC’s short-lived series Pan Am. The pair got engaged later that year and welcomed Freddie in 2014.