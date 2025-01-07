James Kennedy Attending Alcoholics Anonymous After Domestic Violence Arrest

Taking to his Instagram Story, Kennedy shared a photo that showed nine of his chips from Alcoholics Anonymous, one of which had the phrase “Keep Coming Back.” Members of Alcoholics Anonymous are given chips, which have a different meaning, when they celebrate milestones in their sobriety.

Fresh off the heels of his arrest in December 2024, Vanderpump Rules alum James Kennedy revealed he is in Alcoholics Anonymous.

Back in December 2024, Kennedy was arrested for domestic violence. Officers had reportedly received multiple phone calls about a man and woman fighting, which turned out to be Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber .

In the picture, Kennedy showed some silver chips, which are representative of 24 hours of sobriety. Kennedy also shared a photo of him with his dog, Hippie.

After Kennedy’s arrest, he was released on $20,000 bail. In the days after the arrest news broke, the report from the incident ended up being released. In that dossier, it was confirmed Lewber accused Kennedy of throwing her to the ground after lifting her up. Lewber ended up breaking her silence on the ordeal via her Instagram Story. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me,” Lewber wrote at the time. 'I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

Ally Lewber moved out of the home she shared with James Kennedy.

Kennedy also took to his Instagram Story at the time to comment, sharing he was “committed to making meaningful changes” in his life.

"I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for loved ones,” Kennedy added. "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."

Soon after the incident, Lewber ended up moving out of the home the two shared together. The status of where their relationship stands and if they will rekindle remains to be seen.

Aside from Kennedy’s arrest, other major Vanderpump Rules news was revealed at the end of November 2024 when Bravo confirmed the show would return for Season 12 but with an entirely new cast.