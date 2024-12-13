'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy 'Hoping' Police Drop Charges After Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest: 'There Were No Injuries'
Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy's attorneys have spoken out for the first time one day after news of his shocking domestic violence arrest.
"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," the reality television personality's lawyers Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine declared in a statement obtained by OK! on Friday, December 13.
"We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges," the message revealed.
Kennedy made headlines on Thursday, December 12, when his Tuesday, December 10, misdemeanor domestic violence arrest was exposed to the public.
Police were called to the DJ's California home on Tuesday after a witness allegedly saw Kennedy grab a woman in the midst of a heated argument.
While there were no visible injuries on the alleged victim, according to law enforcement, Kennedy was still taken into custody before being released on a $20,000 bail several hours later.
- Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Arrested for Domestic Violence, Star Released After Posting $20K Bail
- Clint Eastwood's Daughter Francesca Released on $50K Bail After Felony Domestic Violence Arrest
- Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Was 'Barking Orders' at Friend Hours Before His Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest, Nick Viall Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The woman allegedly assaulted by Kennedy has not been identified at this time, however, the Bravo star's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, notably attended DIRECTV's Christmas at Kathy's party with her man the night of the arrest.
At the soirée, "James was acting super aggressive all night long," an insider claimed to a news publication.
"He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way," the source alleged. "He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."
Kennedy started dating Lewber in January 2022 — roughly one month after his split from his former Vanderpump Rules costar and ex-fiancée, Raquel Leviss.
In photos obtained by OK!, Lewber was seen breaking cover on Thursday while taking a phone call outside of her and Kennedy's shared home in Burbank, Calif.
While chatting with someone on her cell, Lewber stepped outside to pick up some packages that had been left at the couple's doorstep — including a wrapped gift box and small Christmas tree.
One day prior, the internet personality was spotted hosting clothing brand Windsor’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles. She arrived solo at the event, with her boyfriend seemingly staying away from the spotlight amid his arrest ordeal.
After Kennedy's arrest, his ex Kristen Doute savagely reacted to the news via her Instagram Story.
"FINALLY," The Valley star — who dated Kennedy on-and-off from 2013 to 2015 — declared alongside a re-shared post about her former flame's legal scandal.
People spoke to a source about Kennedy's behavior at the party.