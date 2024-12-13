or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > James Kennedy
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy 'Hoping' Police Drop Charges After Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest: 'There Were No Injuries'

Photo of James Kennedy.
Source: MEGA

James Kennedy was arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday, December 12.

By:

Dec. 13 2024, Published 9:24 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy's attorneys have spoken out for the first time one day after news of his shocking domestic violence arrest.

"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," the reality television personality's lawyers Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine declared in a statement obtained by OK! on Friday, December 13.

Article continues below advertisement
james kennedy hoping police drop charges domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

The reality stars' attorneys are 'hoping' no formal charges will be filed against him.

Article continues below advertisement

"We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges," the message revealed.

Kennedy made headlines on Thursday, December 12, when his Tuesday, December 10, misdemeanor domestic violence arrest was exposed to the public.

Article continues below advertisement
james kennedy hoping police drop charges domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

James Kennedy has been dating his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, since January 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Police were called to the DJ's California home on Tuesday after a witness allegedly saw Kennedy grab a woman in the midst of a heated argument.

While there were no visible injuries on the alleged victim, according to law enforcement, Kennedy was still taken into custody before being released on a $20,000 bail several hours later.

Article continues below advertisement
james kennedy hoping police drop charges domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attended DIRECTV's Christmas at Kathy's party the night of his arrest.

MORE ON:
James Kennedy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The woman allegedly assaulted by Kennedy has not been identified at this time, however, the Bravo star's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, notably attended DIRECTV's Christmas at Kathy's party with her man the night of the arrest.

At the soirée, "James was acting super aggressive all night long," an insider claimed to a news publication.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way," the source alleged. "He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."

Kennedy started dating Lewber in January 2022 — roughly one month after his split from his former Vanderpump Rules costar and ex-fiancée, Raquel Leviss.

Article continues below advertisement
james kennedy hoping police drop charges domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

James Kennedy's girlfriend Ally Lewber was spotted on the phone following her boyfriend's domestic violence arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

In photos obtained by OK!, Lewber was seen breaking cover on Thursday while taking a phone call outside of her and Kennedy's shared home in Burbank, Calif.

While chatting with someone on her cell, Lewber stepped outside to pick up some packages that had been left at the couple's doorstep — including a wrapped gift box and small Christmas tree.

Article continues below advertisement

One day prior, the internet personality was spotted hosting clothing brand Windsor’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles. She arrived solo at the event, with her boyfriend seemingly staying away from the spotlight amid his arrest ordeal.

After Kennedy's arrest, his ex Kristen Doute savagely reacted to the news via her Instagram Story.

"FINALLY," The Valley star — who dated Kennedy on-and-off from 2013 to 2015 — declared alongside a re-shared post about her former flame's legal scandal.

People spoke to a source about Kennedy's behavior at the party.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.