Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Lifted and Threw Anonymous Woman to the Ground Before Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Arrest, Police Report Claims
More details have emerged about James Kennedy's misdemeanor domestic violence arrest.
According to the Burbank Police Daily Arrest Log, when officers arrived on the scene during the Tuesday, December 10, incident, the anonymous woman claimed her boyfriend picked her up and threw her to the ground.
While the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, is dating Ally Lewber, her name has not yet been confirmed as the female in question. Kennedy was later arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery upon spouse/co-habitant.
As OK! previously reported, the DJ's attorneys spoke out about his arrest in a Friday, December 13, statement. "We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," his lawyers Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine explained.
"We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges," they added.
The incident allegedly occurred after Kennedy and his girlfriend, 28, attended DIRECTV's Christmas at Kathy Hilton's party. Per sources from inside the bash, the "Feeling You" artist appeared to be acting strange throughout the evening.
"James was acting super aggressive all night long," an insider alleged. "He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way. He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."
Nick Viall, who attended the event with his wife, Natalie Joy, also noticed something happening with Kennedy. "James walks by, and then James turns around and he says to his friend — I forgot his friend's name. Let's say his friend's name is Sam. And [James] goes, 'Sam! Hold this! Now.' ... And his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like ... That was insane," he said during an episode of the "The Viall Files" podcast.
"I was like, 10 minutes earlier I met this guy who he introduced as his best friend and then 10 minutes later he was barking orders," the reality star explained.
Mere hours later, the musician was taken into custody at his Los Angeles, Calif. home. “The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [Kennedy’s] arrest,” a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department confirmed. “[He] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office.”
