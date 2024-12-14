Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Lifted and Threw Anonymous Woman to the Ground Before Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Arrest, Police Report Claims

While the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, is dating Ally Lewber, her name has not yet been confirmed as the female in question. Kennedy was later arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery upon spouse/co-habitant.

As OK! previously reported, the DJ's attorneys spoke out about his arrest in a Friday, December 13, statement. "We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," his lawyers Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine explained.