James Kennedy's Girlfriend Ally Lewber Is 'Safe' Following Reality Star's Domestic Violence Arrest as She Breaks Cover Near Her Home: Photos
James Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, seems to be doing OK following her boyfriend's domestic violence arrest on Tuesday, December 10.
Lewber, 28, who has yet to speak out after the incident, was seen talking on her phone near her home in new photos obtained by OK!.
As OK! previously reported, the 32-year-old star was arrested at his home in California after police were called due to reports of a man and woman arguing.
Us Weekly reported it was a neighbor who "heard them fighting."
The DJ was taken into custody and booked at Burbank City Jail for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge even though there were no visible injuries on Lewber.
One day after the news surfaced, Kennedy spoke about the incident. "We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," his lawyers Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine declared in a statement obtained by OK! on Friday, December 13.
"We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges," the message continued.
According to an insider, Lewber "has been telling friends she's doing OK."
“She’s definitely safe and not in danger with James," they told Page Six.
The pair attended DIRECTV's Christmas at Kathy's party the night of his arrest.
At the soirée, "James was acting super aggressive all night long," an insider revealed.
"He was acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way," the source alleged. "He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude."
Nick Viall also shared similar sentiments about what he saw go down.
"I'm the only one who saw this. Natalie didn't even see this. Natalie was immersed in a conversation with the other person we were talking to," Viall, who is married to Natalie Joy, recalled on his podcast, “The Viall Files,” on December 12. "James walks by, and then James turns around and he says to his friend — I forgot his friend's name. Let's say his friend's name is Sam. And [James] goes, 'Sam! Hold this! Now.' ... And his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like ... That was insane."
"I was like, 10 minutes earlier I met this guy who he introduced as his best friend and then 10 minutes later he was barking orders," he added.