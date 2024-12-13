Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Was 'Barking Orders' at Friend Hours Before His Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest, Nick Viall Claims

The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted losing his cool at DIRECTV’s Christmas at Kathy’s party on December 10, according to Nick Viall , who attended the event with his wife, Natalie Joy .

"I'm the only one who saw this. Natalie didn't even see this. Natalie was immersed in a conversation with the other person we were talking to," Viall recalled on his podcast, “The Viall Files,” on December 12. "James walks by, and then James turns around and he says to his friend — I forgot his friend's name. Let's say his friend's name is Sam. And [James] goes, 'Sam! Hold this! Now.' ... And his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like ... That was insane."

"I was like, 10 minutes earlier I met this guy who he introduced as his best friend and then 10 minutes later he was barking orders," he added.