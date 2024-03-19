'VPR' Star James Kennedy Explodes and Gets Aggressive After DJ Set in Unearthed Footage: Watch
James Kennedy was having a moment after performing a DJ set in July 2022.
In unearthed footage obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, was seen having an explosive outburst at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., while filming the hit Bravo series.
According to insiders, Kennedy was allegedly thrown out of the venue due to an incident that quickly escalated. In the footage, the "Feeling You" artist's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, his former fiancée, Raquel Leviss, and Scheana Shay could also be seen with Kennedy.
Lewber and the DJ seemed to argue in the clip, with the astrologer telling Kennedy, "I didn't say anything though."
"Guys! Please let me talk!" the U.K. native said while raising his hand high above his head. In another moment, Kennedy appeared to have an intense exchange with an anonymous man as Lewber stood beside him.
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty recently shut down claims her boyfriend has ever been violent toward her after Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp claimed they saw Kennedy lose it on her at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
"That never happened. There was no physical altercation," Lewber made clear on a recent episode of the "Good as Gold" singer's "Scheananigans" podcast.
"Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault," she added.
"I was not bleeding, and they [Mellencamp and Judge] didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that," the VPR newbie explained.
"He was still drinking. We were all drunk in the back of that car. Yeah, that’s true. But nothing happened physically," she claimed. "I mean, we went to TomTom. We showed up at TomTom and we had fun. It was, like, a good night."
Lewber revealed how Kennedy getting sober made a huge difference in his reactions to chaotic situations. "We would fight when we would drink. I would drink and pick [fights]. When you drink that much and in those environments, it is not great. That’s not who we really are. That’s an example of why he shouldn’t drink," she said.
"I know in the past that he has anger issues. So I get it. But I just want people to know that I'm good and I'm safe and I love him," she explained. "I’m like, do I go on my Instagram to say, ‘I’m good, guys?’ Like, I don’t know how to navigate these types of things. And this is something that’s very serious. And I do appreciate everyone worried about me. But I do want everyone to know I’m good."